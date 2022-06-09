A new Arsenal poster suggests wantaway forward is definitely staying

Arsenal has been battling to keep Eddie Nketiah at the club for much of the last year.

The attacker was supposed to be out of contract by the end of this month, but the club has been working hard behind the scenes to keep him.

Earlier in the year, it was certain that he would leave. However, he later got first-team chances, and that seems to have convinced him to stay.

Arsenal hasn’t announced that he has signed a contract extension yet, but in a recent poster for their upcoming preseason games, as posted by The Sun, it suggested he is staying.

The striker is one of the players whose image appeared on it, and the report says this is the clearest sign that he probably has penned an extension to his current deal already.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah will struggle to play regularly at another club, even though he has not exactly enjoyed playing time at Arsenal.

But in the last few weeks of the campaign, the former England youth international proved his worth, and he will likely get more starting chances in the next campaign.

It would be interesting to see if the club will sign another striker or they will make him their key man.

