A new manager places Arsenal’s target at the top of his transfer wishlist

Arsenal and Tottenham have arguably the fiercest rivalry among Engish clubs.

It isn’t just on the pitch that both clubs don’t see eye to eye. They also occasionally fight for the same players in the transfer market.

That off-field battle could be reignited again as both clubs reportedly want to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah seemingly on their way out of Arsenal by the end of this season, the Gunners need a new top striker at the Emirates. Vlahovic has been identified as a priority.

However, The Sun says Spurs aren’t sleeping and they are ready to battle the Gunners for the impressive Serbians signature.

The report claims Spurs’ new boss, Antonio Conte, has made the striker a priority signing as he looks to add a new attacker to his squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has made serious progress from the start of this campaign and the same cannot be said of Tottenham considering recent results.

Four points separate both clubs on the league table, but Arsenal has found stability and could end this season inside the top four or at least ahead of the Lilywhites.

If that happens, it would be easier to convince Vlahovic to move to the Emirates.

But a drop in form and a poor end to this campaign might deny Arsenal the chance of signing a top attacker in the summer transfer window.