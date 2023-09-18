A new mature Arsenal has shed our old stereotypes of being soft pushovers

I would never have thought these statements would ever be associated with our beloved Arsenal.

I sense a strong paradigm shift from being called “Soft”, “flimsy”, “a bunch of boys”, “lacking spine”, “complacent”, “lacking ambition”, “pushovers” and all such sterotypes Arsenal has been associated with for well over a decade.

A new Arsenal is here now. One that defies all these stereotypes forcing people to go back to their dictionaries to find new words and phrases to define what they are seeing from Arsenal. And no wonder many die hard critics have taken a silent approach as their vocabulary betrays them at the moment. They can’t talk about Arteta’s Arsenal in length. I sense a fear of actually having to praise what they are seeing. All they can muster is to pounce on the decisions that are yet to come to fruition.

Questions such as ‘Why Raya?’, ‘Why drop Ramsdale?’, Why Havertz? Why not ESR? Etc. There is one thing common in all these questions and complains, these decisions are yet to bear fruit. And if they reach their conclusions, these critics will never turn back to these questions and praise the decisions made, but rather jump onto what’s the latest decision that they can pick apart.

It’s fun times for being a gooner tbh. All the silence in the media feels so satisfying. Even words betray the writers when they even choose to write something about Arsenal these days. I sense they have lost their writing mojo.

Yet, here we are. Arsenal are back and amidst the assumed silence by the haters, for they have taken an oath to never praise the club, Arsenal are themselves creating all the noise they can on the pitch, and it’s growing louder day by day to ignore or turn a deaf ear towards.

Arsenal are on the right track to become a team that managers like Sean Dyche would never make a mistake of taking for granted and hoping to win with ugly bullying football.

Arsenal’s win over Everton displayed a mature intent, an unwavering focus on the game plan, controlling the tempo to control the home support, and myriads other subtle qualities that I would have never hoped Arsenal to show.

I give the credits to Arteta who has instilled such qualities to the players and the club as a whole. Arsenal are no longer pushovers, and teams who think they can just run over us will be in for a real surprise this season.

I sense a purpose, not just to score goals and win the game. That was the case last season. This season it’s about managing the tempo, the support, crowd, momentum, and also conservation of energy by being efficient and not overly aggresive. It’s different, it might look slow if not for the intent behind the decisions.

Arsenal kept 74% of the ball against Everton. If Arsenal had been overly aggresive that stat would be somewhere around 50 as we would definitely lose more balls than we did yesterday. For a team like Everton, that rely on making the most out of set pieces and corners, keeping possesion for so long was a great strategy.

With possession, Everton would only look to barge ahead and look to win free kicks and corners only. Keeping them sealed in their half and not losing possession was a masterstroke imo. If Everton could maintain about just 45% possession yesterday, we would have lost surely or at best drawn. Their sheer physicality and height advantage would have been our doom during corners and set pieces. Arteta’s game plan was nothing short of a genius yesterday.

So far I am enjoying this new methodical, strategically fluid, and a hint of a wisdom in Arsenal’s way of playing. I will never want those deadbeat stereotypes to ever be associated with Arsenal ever again.

What do you say, Gooners?

By Daulat Neupane

Winning the odd games, hanging onto slim leads, a strong focus on impenetrable defense and hardy yet flexible spine, pragmatic approach to rotations even venturing into untrodden paths, adaptable gameplans that switch seamlessly from one to another, factoring the changing demands during matches, efficient attacks over all out attacks that used to leave us open on counters, so on and so forth.