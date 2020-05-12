A new report ends proposed Arsenal swap-deal rumours

The latest transfer speculation from France has dealt a blow to Arsenal in their bid to land Mauro Icardi.

The Gunners are struggling to keep hold of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he nears the end of his current deal at the Emirates.

Some recent rumours have made Icardi a target for Mikel Arteta, with some media outlets claiming that Arsenal would look to swap Aubameyang for the Argentinean.

However, the latest report via the Sun claims that PSG is very much interested in keeping the striker beyond this season.

Having been declared unwanted by Inter Milan at the start of the season, Icardi joined PSG to have a chance at more first-team football.

His season has been a success as he has scored 20 goals in just over 30 games for the Parisians.

The Italians, according to the Sun, have told PSG how much they would need to pay to keep him beyond this season, but the Frenchmen have no intention of paying that fee.

They have instead devised an alternative plan to land him with another Arsenal target – Julian Draxler being tipped to go the other way.

So, the bottom line in all this is that any swap deal involving Icardi and Aubameyang is no goer if this report is true.