A new report maintains Arsenal will challenge Man Utd for Bundesliga star

Denis Zakaria remains on the radar of Arsenal despite the competition the Gunners face in their attempts to sign him.

The Switzerland midfielder has an expiring contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Several clubs are waiting to sign him for nothing at the end of this season, but that could be a risky strategy.

Fussball Transfers maintains that Manchester United is attempting to steal a march on the competition by signing him this month.

That means the Red Devils could become the eventual winner of the race, but the report maintains that Arsenal remains interested in his signature.

The Gunners have added some exciting players to their squad recently, but Mikel Arteta’s side remains hungry for more talent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we look to get back inside the top four, we need to compete for the best players on the market.

Signing Zakaria on a free transfer will represent a major coup, however, waiting to achieve that could prove costly.

If Mikel Arteta has identified him as the ideal midfielder for his squad, we should consider paying a reasonable transfer fee to sign the 25-year-old now.

His arrival in the absence of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny could help us avoid a possible slump in form this month.