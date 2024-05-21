A new report names Arsenal’s priority striker transfer target

Arsenal is already making plans for the upcoming season. According to the Independent, Mikel Arteta has a specific timeline in mind for completing his deals. The Gunners are reportedly looking to bring in at least three new players, with a particular focus on finding a top-notch hitman to strengthen their attack (it’s no secret that a striker signing is their main priority).
In the first half of the recently concluded 2023–24 season, the Arsenal attack faced criticism for lacking sharpness. Things definitely took a turn after the winter break, when Kai Havertz really stepped up and took charge of the Arsenal attack. There have been suggestions that the German international’s recent brilliant performance as the Arsenal striker might make it unnecessary for the team to sign another striker.
Even so, there are persistent links to top strikers. In fact, the Gunners are determined not to be too relaxed in their quest for a striker to complete a championship-winning team. Notably, the Independent is reporting that they are eager to complete their deals early and have their business done before they go out to pre-season.
This transfer plan may be great; the striker they’re bringing in will feel at home and have a head start as a Gunner even before the 2024–25 season starts. Arsenal needs a striker who hits the ground running instantly to help the team raise 90+ points next season.
That said, which striker is Arsenal interested in? The Independent claims Arsenal is interested in acquiring Alexander Isak. However, they are maintaining a calm and composed approach in their pursuit of signing the Swedish hitman.
Apparently, the North Londoners aren’t too keen on getting caught up in a transfer drama. If a deal for Isak proves tricky, they’ll consider other options, such as Ajax’s Brian Brobbey or other options on their radar.
Isak got a grand total of 4 more open play goals than Havertz and 5 less assists. He also played his preferred positon of cf all season long. To me that doesn’t sound like an upgrade. Especially when we will cost maybe double the 65 we paid for the big German.
He got those goals playing for an inferior team so the comparison is a bit flawed
Not remotely trying to say I know more than anyone else, as I HAVE NO SOURCE OF ACTUAL KNOWLEDGE WITHIN OUR CLUB .
However when applying my brain to the subject of who MA is MOST likely to want and to buy as our incoming striker, all along I have been convinced we will TRY MASSIVELY HARD to tempt Newcastle into letting Isaz come to us.
It always seemed to me, by far the most likely type of CF that MA would wish to have .
An already proven top level Prem player who is mobile, pacy, tall, skilful, still young and just right for us. It will be a tall order persuading Newcastle to let him go.
But I stand by my conviction that come August he will be OUR PLAYER.
Esp about the extremely moderate Zirkzee, about whom we OBVIOUSLY HAVE NO INTEREST AT ALL!!
If anyone is coming to Arsenal from Newcastle, it’s Bruno not Isak. I don’t think Arteta will prioritize a main CF, but a backup CF. Sesko seems more likely than Isak this window. Sesko, Bruno, Diomande and Hato or Kardioglu are probably the ones coming. Maybe a winger and a backup Goalkeeper.