A new report names Arsenal’s priority striker transfer target

Arsenal is already making plans for the upcoming season. According to the Independent, Mikel Arteta has a specific timeline in mind for completing his deals. The Gunners are reportedly looking to bring in at least three new players, with a particular focus on finding a top-notch hitman to strengthen their attack (it’s no secret that a striker signing is their main priority).

In the first half of the recently concluded 2023–24 season, the Arsenal attack faced criticism for lacking sharpness. Things definitely took a turn after the winter break, when Kai Havertz really stepped up and took charge of the Arsenal attack. There have been suggestions that the German international’s recent brilliant performance as the Arsenal striker might make it unnecessary for the team to sign another striker.

Even so, there are persistent links to top strikers. In fact, the Gunners are determined not to be too relaxed in their quest for a striker to complete a championship-winning team. Notably, the Independent is reporting that they are eager to complete their deals early and have their business done before they go out to pre-season.

This transfer plan may be great; the striker they’re bringing in will feel at home and have a head start as a Gunner even before the 2024–25 season starts. Arsenal needs a striker who hits the ground running instantly to help the team raise 90+ points next season.

That said, which striker is Arsenal interested in? The Independent claims Arsenal is interested in acquiring Alexander Isak. However, they are maintaining a calm and composed approach in their pursuit of signing the Swedish hitman.

Apparently, the North Londoners aren’t too keen on getting caught up in a transfer drama. If a deal for Isak proves tricky, they’ll consider other options, such as Ajax’s Brian Brobbey or other options on their radar.

