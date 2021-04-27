A new revelation about Daniel Ek shows Arsenal might be getting the ideal owner

A lot of Arsenal’s fans are still demanding that Stan Kroenke sells their team and leaves despite his insistence that there is no plan to sell.

Spotify’s co-founder, Daniel Ek, has now declared his intention to buy the club if the current owner will do business.

The Swede has the money according to his reported net worth and something else that Arsenal fans would love their new owner to have is a passion for the game. It seems he has it in abundance too.

It has just been revealed that he is so obsessed with the game that he watches Arsenal’s matches live on his laptop during board meetings.

He has also visited Highbury and the Emirates stadium on numerous occasion before now.

This revelation was made by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol who tweeted: “Daniel Ek is said to be Arsenal obsessive who even watches live games on his laptop during Spotify board meetings.

“Watches every Arsenal game and has been to Highbury and Emirates Stadium many times.”

This will stand him in good favour with the club’s fans and they will hope he spends the money required to make their club a great one again.