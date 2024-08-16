A new rule change could cause Arsenal problems this season

Arsenal could face challenges this season due to a new rule change regarding set-pieces in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side has excelled in scoring from set pieces, with many of their goals from such situations last season.

Equally impressive has been their ability to defend against set pieces, which has contributed to their solid defensive record over the past two seasons.

A key factor in Arsenal’s defensive success has been their ability to effectively hold, block, and obstruct opponents in the box during set-pieces—tactics that have largely gone unpunished by officials.

However, this is set to change. According to The Times, referees will now be instructed to be more stringent in penalising holding, blocking, and obstructing during set-pieces.

Teams that rely heavily on these tactics to disrupt opponents could find themselves penalised more frequently than in previous seasons.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every team tries to get smart and get around the rules without being punished to achieve their goals.

We are no different; we expect our boys to adapt to these changes and defend well.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.