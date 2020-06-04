A new rule change will see Premier League teams allowed five substitutes

After the latest round of talks between Premier League teams ahead of the restart of the campaign, one significant change has been agreed by the competing teams.

The Daily Mail reports that teams voted on a change that would see them increase the number of substitutes for each team per game from three to five.

The change was spearheaded by Chelsea who feared that teams might need more substitutes due to the increased risk of injuries because of how soon they would have to play weekly to complete the season.

The Premier League has now approved the plans which would also increase the number of substitutes that teams can name to nine.

With the Premier League returning amidst the pandemic, teams are also interested in what would happen to the league season if the campaign cannot be completed.

However, the teams all agreed not to discuss the issue of the curtailment of the season at this time, hoping that it would all go well after just a small number of players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus following rounds of testing so far.

Arsenal will be one of the four teams that will restart the season with the Gunners taking on Manchester City in their rescheduled Premier League game with Aston Villa facing Sheffield United in the other fixture.