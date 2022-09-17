A new stat shows Xhaka is a reborn player this season

Granit Xhaka is reborn in this campaign, and he has become one of Arsenal’s key men.

The midfielder has previously played in a more defensive role alongside Thomas Partey.

They help protect the defence while the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe play further and closer to the opposition goal.

However, in this campaign, Xhaka has now been playing further forward and in a freer role.

This has improved his attacking output as revealed by a new report on Whoscored.

The report claims he now makes 0.8 tackles per 90 minutes in this campaign, which is his lowest so far.

However, he now makes 1.2 key passes, which is higher than the 0.6 he made in the previous two seasons.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been one of our finest players in this campaign and his new role is a genius move by Mikel Arteta.

Although he made common mistakes with his tackling, we always knew he could make key passes.

This new role means we will take advantage of that and earn more benefits from having him on our team.

We would need him to stay in form for the rest of this campaign to enjoy these benefits.