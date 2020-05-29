A new team enters the race for Arsenal and Tottenham free agent target

Galatasaray has emerged as a surprise destination for Ryan Fraser as the Scotsman looks to choose his next club.

The former Aberdeen man will be out of a contract at Bournemouth this summer and the Cherries have no plans to extend his stay beyond the end of this campaign.

This has opened the door for him to secure a move to one of the Premier League’s top sides.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta is being forced to look out for good value in free agents and swap deals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham have been reported as Arsenal’s biggest rivals for his signature, however, a new report is claiming that he could be heading to Turkey to join the Turkish giants.

The Daily Record claims that he is considering the move because he might be able to play Champions League football there.

Galatasaray hasn’t secured qualification for next season’s Champions League, however, they are in a good position to do that as soon as the Turkish Super Lig resumes.

Arsenal is, however, probably going to miss out on European football this season unless the Gunners can do better when the Premier League resumes next month, or win the FA Cup.