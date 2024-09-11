A new update emerges on Arsenal’s interest in £40million Premier League star

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with the Gunners potentially targeting the attacker next summer.

Some reports suggest he could leave in the January transfer window, but Brentford has made it clear that this will not happen. They are unwilling to risk losing such an important player in the middle of the season.

Having already lost Ivan Toney, Brentford needs Mbeumo to stay until the end of the season.

Arsenal is likely to wait, as they have adequate cover in that position, so this situation should not be a problem for them.

However, a report from Football Insider claims that when Brentford eventually decides to sell Mbeumo, they will demand upwards of £40 million.

Arsenal has a good relationship with Brentford, which facilitated the loan signing of David Raya last season, so they may be well-positioned to negotiate.

Nonetheless, the report insists that Brentford will seek a significant fee, potentially exceeding Mbeumo’s current value of around £40 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbeumo has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League for some time and could be a fine addition to our group.

