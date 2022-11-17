A new verdict on former Arsenal man shows again why Arteta is a terrific manager

Mikel Arteta allowed Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal in the summer as a free agent, even though he had one year left on his contract at the Emirates.

The full-back had joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Barcelona and returned to the Catalans for free.

However, his move to Catalonia has been poor and he has now been voted Barca’s worst signing of the season.

Bellerin was on loan at Real Betis last season and impressed in the Spanish top flight.

He even won the Spanish Cup with the Seville side, which made him one of the sought-after players in Spain.

He chose his boyhood club and a report on Mirror Football reveals he has been voted their worst signing of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Offloading Bellerin is another decision that shows Mikel Arteta has superb judgement.

He noticed the right-back was no longer good enough for us and quickly replaced him in his team.

He followed that up by offloading him and now we can see that Bellerin is truly not at the level to play for a top club again.

In the summer, we expect some players to leave the Emirates, while we add new men to the group and strengthen it.