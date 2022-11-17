A new verdict on former Arsenal man shows again why Arteta is a terrific manager

Mikel Arteta allowed Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal in the summer as a free agent, even though he had one year left on his contract at the Emirates.
The full-back had joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Barcelona and returned to the Catalans for free.
However, his move to Catalonia has been poor and he has now been voted Barca’s worst signing of the season.
Bellerin was on loan at Real Betis last season and impressed in the Spanish top flight.
He even won the Spanish Cup with the Seville side, which made him one of the sought-after players in Spain.
He chose his boyhood club and a report on Mirror Football reveals he has been voted their worst signing of the season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Offloading Bellerin is another decision that shows Mikel Arteta has superb judgement.
He noticed the right-back was no longer good enough for us and quickly replaced him in his team.
He followed that up by offloading him and now we can see that Bellerin is truly not at the level to play for a top club again.
In the summer, we expect some players to leave the Emirates, while we add new men to the group and strengthen it.
You never pass up an opportunity to dump on former players who served the club well. Keep hope alive though…🤨
Bellerin was never the same after his long lay off for leg injury. Lost pace and mind set never seemed to get back to previous level. Shame
Yes it seemed a good move to get him off the books, even in pre-season he looked slow.
He was better when he was fast, I’m not sure which combination of age/injury slowed him down but without the speed he was never the same.
It was the right time for the player and the club to part ways.
Good call by many fans as well, who have posted that he was lacking defensively and not at the level we need at Arsenal.
Goes to show how important it is to have fullbacks who can actually defend well; look at Tierney, White, Tomi to see the difference it makes in the back line.
Bellerin at one time, many years ago, at least had speed. Nothing much else of use to a defender but at least SPEED. Once his ONLY asset had left him he was effectively useless to us. He OUGHT to have been sold long before MA took over.
BUT BETTER SHIFTED WHEN HE WAS, THAN KEEPING YET ANOTHER WAY SUB PAR PLAYER ON OUR BOOKS , USELESSLY!
I wonder why you gunners fan enjoy slating our ex players, most of those guys bled Arsenal all through, they served us well, what do you gain from all that? They had no beef with us why can’t you all move on and focus on our present players.