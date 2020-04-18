A newly simulated Premier League end of season table is not good for Arsenal

A newly simulated Premier League table by FiveThirtyEight sees Arsenal earn just 13 more points and finish the season ninth on the Premier League table.

The Gunners are hopeful of ending this campaign in a European place after a poor start to the season that has dragged on through three managers.

They remain ninth on the league table but will feel that they are within touching distance of a European place.

However, the simulated table that used the data from the teams’ performances already in this campaign suggests that Arsenal would collect just 13 more points from their remaining games of the season and that wouldn’t even be enough to see them topple Tottenham.

The Lilywhites, who are Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, would still finish the campaign just in front of Mikel Arteta’s side with an eighth-placed finish.

They predict Manchester United to take the last Champions League spot as they would finish the season fifth on the league table, they would obviously only qualify for the Champions League if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld.

Mikel Arteta would hope that at the resumption of the league season, his players will get better results than what this latest end of season simulation predicts.