A number of clubs interested in signing Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has not been short of suitors after losing his first-team position at Arsenal.

The English goalkeeper has been highly regarded as one of the Premier League’s top performers in his position since his move to the Emirates. However, despite his impressive performances, Arsenal added David Raya to their squad, and the Spaniard appears to have taken over as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

While Ramsdale is currently handling the situation calmly, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will remain content if he doesn’t regain his spot in the starting lineup.

According to a report from Football Insider, several teams across Europe have expressed interest in acquiring Ramsdale. If his situation at Arsenal doesn’t change in the near future, he may consider a departure, and there are already multiple teams eager to secure his services as quickly as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is too good to be on the bench and we all know this, but the Englishman will probably be smarter if he stays focused on winning his place back instead.

He may lose his place in the England national team if he moves to a smaller club and there is no guarantee that Mikel Arteta will sanction a move to a rival.

But this decision will only be made by the player because we expect him to stay and become a good deputy.

