A one-sided victory for either Arsenal or Norwich could set new PL record

Arsenal will take on Norwich in the battle not to finish game-week four on the bottom of the table, and what’s worse is that the loser could also be in line to take the record for worst Premier League start.

Both sides go into the next clash with zero points and a negative goal difference of -9 after their first three matches, and should either team lose by three clear goals they will match the GD of the current worst start to a campaign held by Swindon from back in the summer of 1993.

Worst starts 4 games PL history, all 0 points Swindon 93-94 GD -12

West Ham 10/11 GD -10

Middlesbrough 01/02 GD -10

Southampton98/99 GD -10 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 1, 2021

The Robins conceded 14 goals and scored twice from their four games back in the summer of 1993, conceding five goals back-to-back in matches three and four of the term, and with goals scored, they could well lose their tag of worst start if Arsenal can get back to winning ways with a win by three or more goals, without conceding.

Alternatively, Norwich could well get an astounding victory by three goals themselves, limiting Mikel Arteta’s side to a maximum of one strike to see us take the record instead.

Of course, nobody will be expecting our side to be on the losing end when we return to action after the international break, but we could well cause a stir with a nice comfy win, and a confidence-boosting win is what we should be aiming for.

Are you expecting our side to show our might and get that convincing win to see Norwich take up that unwanted crown?

