A player Arsenal fans were sure was in London to join has returned to Spain

Some Arsenal fans had spotted Alexander Isak in London a few days ago and thought he may be over here to sign for the Gunners.

The striker has been linked with a move to Arsenal all month long and he could still join the club in the summer.

However, some of the club’s eagle-eyed fans spotted him and speculated that he was in England to join their beloved club.

Well, today is transfer deadline day, and The Telegraph says the Real Sociedad man has flown back to Spain.

The report claims he was in the city for some personal shopping and nothing more.

This would come as a huge blow to the fans who thought the Gunners would sign him in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak remains one of the finest attackers we can add to our squad and it is never easy to sign top players in January.

In the summer, Edu should spearhead our bid to land him, which should ultimately be successful if we are serious about becoming a top club again.

If we lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, then we will probably sign more than one striker at the end of this season.