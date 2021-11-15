A player who Arsenal couldn’t sign in the summer now pushing to leave Ligue 1

Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Sport Witness claims Arsenal wanted to sign Renato Sanches in the summer and were put off by Lille’s asking price.

Although both clubs have a good business relationship which has seen Arsenal sign the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes, the Ligue 1 side wanted €35m for the midfielder.

But Arsenal thought it was too much and pulled out of the deal.

It could be back on now with the report claiming the Portuguese midfielder is keen to join a big club again.

Sanches had flopped at Bayern Munich before Lille rescued him and helped him restore his career.

He has become one of the finest players in France and he is also a regular for the Portugal national team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 24, Sanches is in the perfect age range to join Arsenal’s rebuild at the Emirates.

The midfielder could be the perfect replacement for Mohamed Elneny, who is on his way out of the Emirates.

Sanches is a very combative midfielder and he would battle for a starting spot with Albert Sambi Lokonga. Having him in partnership with Thomas Partey is an exciting prospect to look forward to.

The midfielder’s push to leave Lille means Arsenal could finally land him for much less than the price they were quoted in the last transfer window.