A Poem to commemorate Arsenal’s FA Cup win during Tottenham’s ‘Glory Years’

Just a little bit of fun…. by Dan Smith

On a cold, wet, Sunday Night

Little Timmy visits his Grandad

They are both wearing white…

I love spending time with Grandad

when it’s just him and me,

talking about the mighty Spurs.

I sit on his knee…

‘Grandad? Tell me again about our Glory Years?’

He chews on his glasses, his eyes filled with tears

‘It all began Many Years ago….’

‘We hired the greatest boss in our history …

the Great …. Pochettino’

‘The days of Arsenal’s dominance were put to bed,

There had been a power shift at last,

North London was not red’

‘Oh Grandad, it sounds like an amazing time to support Spurs.

So, what did we win?’

‘Well we did…. well there was the one night when…

‘Well technically ….nothing’

‘So, Grandad Arsenal won 4 trophies even when they were in decline?’

‘And We won nothing in our Golden era,

‘That’s not a great sign?’

‘Nah, you see Poch didn’t care about Cups, He said it doesn’t show progression’

‘Timmy, winning trophies, Is that all that matters to you?

‘Grandad when we once one the League Cup didn’t Darren Bent get a tattoo?’

‘Listen to your granddad, we had greats at the Lane

‘Gareth Bale, Modric, they won it all they did’

‘Yeah but Grandad? ……to be fair that was all in the white of Real Madrid…

We were after the Premiership ….we nearly beat Leicester in winning that tile race’

‘Grandad? Wasn’t that when we finished below Arsenal…. in third place?

‘Listen Timmy, Celebrating 8th and the Cup

‘A big club? …. what a disgrace?

But Grandad? Didn’t we all Celebrate finishing in 6th place?

‘Timmy, who finished higher in the League? that shows who’s superior,

‘Who says trophies are more important?’

‘Well. Grandad …hmmmmm. kind of … our current manager?

‘Grandad … you’re getting angry so let’s just get to the end…

‘how did Poch bring the glory years back?

“Well …in the end ……he kind of ……well he got the sack”

‘Grandad don’t cry, let’s stop talking about it,

‘Everything will be fine.

‘Why don’t we listen to music instead ……oh this sounds like a fun song…?

‘Sweet Caroline?’

Dan Smith

Be kind in the comments…