A positive look at Arsenal’s last seven Premier League games

Right now it is all doom and gloom amongst a large section of the Arsenal fan base and that is very understandable.

There is also a risk that anyone being positive is derided as being deluded and so forth but recent history has shown that, on occasions, the ones being deluded are the ones that end up with a huge smile on their face.

Of course, there is far more evidence of the doom and gloom merchants being the ones that are vindicated but there have been exceptions and beating Man City and Chelsea to claim the FA Cup a couple of seasons back is one example of that.

So with that in mind, I have decided to approach the last seven games of the season with a positive mindset or a deluded one as some may see it.

These are the remaining games

Chelsea v Arsenal – 1 point

We have a history of beating the Blues when least expected, last season for example and it is not out of the question that we come away from Stamford Bridge with a point.

Arsenal v Manchester United – 3 points

Make no bones about it, United are in just as bad a state as what we are right now, their results have been no better and we have more than a fighting chance of beating them at our ground.

West Ham United v Arsenal – 3 points

West Ham will face us after a Europa League semi-final game and their record after a European game has been very bad this season, the weekend’s draw against Burnley shows that and Arsenal are just as likely to come away with all three points as the hammers are.

Arsenal v Leeds United – 3 points

Leeds are not world beaters and yes, we can lose to them as we did against Brighton at home but let’s be honest, if we cant beat Leeds at The Emirates then we are done anyway.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – 1 point

Never forget that Tottenham is called Spursy for a reason, yes we have not won there in 8 seasons but we have not lost every season at their ground either and I am confident we can get at least a point from this game.

Newcastle United v Arsenal – 3 points

Newcastle are rejuvenated but they remain a poor team and are very beatable, even on their own ground, they do not have a strong defence and can be got at. There is no reason why we can’t claim all 3 points.

Arsenal v Everton – 3 points

Everton is woeful, do not be confused about that, the win against Man Utd was out of character and had to do more with United than Everton playing well, at home we should claim all 3 points.

Conclusion

So, 17 points. Will that be enough, I would say so. Am I being deluded or is this points haul a strong possibility?