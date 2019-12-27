A positive start but Arsenal still have some pressing concerns

My Only Arsenal Concern Even Now by MIDE

Good morning to you fellow Arsenal faithfuls. I’ve been a regular on the site and have been supporting our darling team for over 25 years.

Our last game was pretty impressive to me in term of efforts by players and application of Arteta’s game plan. My initial worries of whether the big players will respect a former team mate as coach were put straight to bed.

I also noticed the players first touch gave them a chance to move the ball forward most times which is something Arteta first worked on in training. So there were lots of positive to take from the game.

My biggest concern though is with our Academy. I mean we have Steve Bould and Per coaching the junior Gunners and we still can’t find a young RB and LB for emergency cover. It’s discouraging that Saka had to play LB (nothing against him) for some time now and Maitland-Niles has to play RB. So our LB and RB in or U23 sides isn’t good enough to even have a look in?

The full backs at Norwich have been very impressive to me, maybe it’s time to nick them because we only have Bellerin and Tierney for that position. Maitland-Niles and Saka are no full backs please.

Hopefully, Bellerin will be back against Chelsea….

Mide