A positive start but Arsenal still have some pressing concerns

My Only Arsenal Concern Even Now by MIDE
Good morning to you fellow Arsenal faithfuls. I’ve been a regular on the site and have been supporting our darling team for over 25 years.
Our last game was pretty impressive to me in term of efforts by players and application of Arteta’s game plan. My initial worries of whether the big players will respect a former team mate as coach were put straight to bed.
I also noticed the players first touch gave them a chance to move the ball forward most times which is something Arteta first worked on in training. So there were lots of positive to take from the game.
My biggest concern though is with our Academy. I mean we have Steve Bould and Per coaching the junior Gunners and we still can’t find a young RB and LB for emergency cover. It’s discouraging that Saka had to play LB (nothing against him) for some time now and Maitland-Niles has to play RB. So our LB and RB in or U23 sides isn’t good enough to even have a look in?
The full backs at Norwich have been very impressive to me, maybe it’s time to nick them because we only have Bellerin and Tierney for that position. Maitland-Niles and Saka are no full backs please.
Hopefully, Bellerin will be back against Chelsea….
Mide
Well we’re very unlucky to have both LB’s out, but we should have signed another RB in the summer.
Agree TM.Nathan Ferguson of WBA is a talented right back who can also play on the left.To me he is a better player than the Norwich duo who are good going forward but distinctly average defenders.I think it’s clear to all Arsenal supporters,our priority must be to sign defenders who can defend.
Guys. Even 10 fullbacks can all get injured. I remember a season not too long ago when we lost all 3 first team goal keepers and the reserve keeper to injury.
I remember another when we lost 5 defensive midfield options and had to call back coquellin. If bellarin was fit, the other specialist fullback would waste away on the bench. And to answer your question, I’m sure the U23 side has fullbacks. But do you think that entire team is ready to even run out for the senior team? Even the few that have stepped up are feeling the heat.
Finally, for Saka, I feel sorry. He’s a damn good winger, but in the modern game, when you are a winger playing on the same side as your stronger foot, you need to be absolutely magical to make it or else you end up playing in defense or midfield the moment they find a more exciting inverted option on your side. If I were him, I’d put in a shift to ensure they don’t sign a replacement for Kolasinac
Rather than getting Norwich’s main RB, Arsenal had better chase George Baldock from Sheffield United or Frederic Guilbert from Aston Villa
Baldock will be 27 years old next year, with 2 goals, 71 crosses and 3 assists from 19 EPL league appearances. Whereas Guilbert just turned 25 years old in this month, with 62 crosses and 2 assists from 15 EPL league appearances
Either could replace or compete with Bellerin next summer
It would be replace…Bellerin or any right back will not want to warm the bench for lengthy periods
Arteta just took over and he needs time to rebuild and make changes….
need a good pre season
Fan should not expect much…