A promising young Arsenal starlet has his life tragically ruined – Please read….

Some Gooners might be feeling low this weekend after our title hopes took a further hit on Friday night. So, here’s some timely perspective.

Daniel Cain is a 23-year-old who once represented Arsenal’s pre academies.

Once he had dreams of football being his job, his mind thinking of Cup Finals, his imagination conjuring up World Cups.

In 2023, now success to him is taking one step or even being able to remember something from his past.

That’s because three years ago the then 20-year-old went for a casual night out with friends.

No one who goes for a drink with mates should return with their life turned upside down.

On June 9th, 2020, Daniel’s drink was spiked.

CPR was administrated as he awaited paramedics who managed to get him breathing after 24 minutes of taking over CPR.

In that time frame though, the youngster’s brain had been starved of oxygen.

Daniel now requires 24-hour medical care, supplied by his mum at a new home suitable for his needs.

The fact that’s the ‘miracle’ part of the story is the saddest part.

Yet Daniel has effectively defied medical science by being able to speak, remember and with hopes he may one day walk again.

That’s after Doctors warned his family that if he ever woke up from his 25-day coma, be prepared for him to be in a vegetative state.

His mother described him being like a new-born when waking, the only slight hope being he followed nurses with his eyes.

His beloved Gunners have been in touch during his recovery, something that media like Talksport should be mentioning, not trying to find videos of mascots which suit an agenda.

Mr Cain has shown great courage and bravery and is a fighter.

An organisation called Neurokinex provides intensive rehabilitation therapy. Sessions which he will undertake for the next 2-3 years, 4 times a week.

At 60 pound an hour this is only part funded by the NHS (they only pay for his first 6 appointments, which is hardly a fraction of the actual costs).

Once a Gooner always a Gooner.

It would be amiss of me to write anything trivial such as a football fixture without spreading awareness of Daniel’s story and letting you know a Go Fund Me page does exist…

https://www.gofundme.com/f/daniel-cain?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_nhdy+daniel-cain

If nothing else, take the time to read his sister’s testimony. And please help if you are able…

Football is a beautiful game but just that …. a game

Dan

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…