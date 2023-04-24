A promising young Arsenal starlet has his life tragically ruined – Please read….

Some Gooners might be feeling low this weekend after our title hopes took a further hit on Friday night. So, here’s some timely perspective.
Daniel Cain is a 23-year-old who once represented Arsenal’s pre academies.
Once he had dreams of football being his job, his mind thinking of Cup Finals, his imagination conjuring up World Cups.
In 2023, now success to him is taking one step or even being able to remember something from his past.
That’s because three years ago the then 20-year-old went for a casual night out with friends.
No one who goes for a drink with mates should return with their life turned upside down.
On June 9th, 2020, Daniel’s drink was spiked.
CPR was administrated as he awaited paramedics who managed to get him breathing after 24 minutes of taking over CPR.
In that time frame though, the youngster’s brain had been starved of oxygen.
Daniel now requires 24-hour medical care, supplied by his mum at a new home suitable for his needs.
The fact that’s the ‘miracle’ part of the story is the saddest part.
Yet Daniel has effectively defied medical science by being able to speak, remember and with hopes he may one day walk again.
That’s after Doctors warned his family that if he ever woke up from his 25-day coma, be prepared for him to be in a vegetative state.
His mother described him being like a new-born when waking, the only slight hope being he followed nurses with his eyes.
His beloved Gunners have been in touch during his recovery, something that media like Talksport should be mentioning, not trying to find videos of mascots which suit an agenda.
Mr Cain has shown great courage and bravery and is a fighter.
An organisation called Neurokinex provides intensive rehabilitation therapy. Sessions which he will undertake for the next 2-3 years, 4 times a week.
At 60 pound an hour this is only part funded by the NHS (they only pay for his first 6 appointments, which is hardly a fraction of the actual costs).
Once a Gooner always a Gooner.
It would be amiss of me to write anything trivial such as a football fixture without spreading awareness of Daniel’s story and letting you know a Go Fund Me page does exist…
https://www.gofundme.com/f/daniel-cain?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_nhdy+daniel-cain
If nothing else, take the time to read his sister’s testimony. And please help if you are able…
Football is a beautiful game but just that …. a game
Dan
Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
There is more hope just as there was for Enock Mpewu who was recently delivered by prayer from the wickedness that was done to him by a person close to him and hopefully he returns to football. Its been a while since I commented here but this story touched me and I wish I can help him directly because I understand how it feels to be very ill with no hope. Several organs of mine were messed up but today I am free.
My heart goes out to him and his family. I hope the go fund me raises enough to help him out considerably
His sister’s testimony is really touching
❤️
There are some truly awful people out there. Why would you do that to someone? It beggars belief. On the flipside, those who delivered CPR, the paramedics, the NHS staff, and of course his loving family, show that those who give love and care are in the majority. The NHS always give a negative prognosis in serious situations, been there, but still here. This is to prepare people for the worst, but hope for the best. As with Mr Cain, a strong will, love from family and friends, and dedicated care, often results in amazing turnarounds.
Best wishes to him and his family, and thank you for the link.