“A proper goal scorer will take us to a new level” ESPN journalist reacts to Arsenal win

ESPN’s feature writer, Freddie Paxton, believes Arsenal will be deadlier on the attack next season when they sign a proper goal-scorer.

The Gunners have just beaten Leeds United 2-1 to keep themselves in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They could have scored more goals in that game, especially because Leeds had a man sent off in the first half.

But Mikel Arteta’s side could not break down the 10-men of the Whites. They eventually won the game with two strikes from Eddie Nketiah.

He has become the club’s first-choice striker in recent weeks, but Arsenal will strengthen that spot in the summer.

Paxton believes when they get someone better, they will score more goals as a team.

He tweeted after the game: “I’m excited to see this Arsenal team once it has a real killer in the final 3rd. A proper goal scorer will take us to a new level”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been a great frontman in recent weeks, but we need a more accomplished striker in our team to reach the next level.

We cannot rely on the former England Under21 star to take us to that level, which is why we need to buy a better forward.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates and we should not struggle to sign an accomplished attacker when the transfer market opens.