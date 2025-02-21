A quick analysis of Arsenal’s potential last 16 Champions League opponents

We knew going into the Champions League play-offs that we would be facing one of Italy’s or Holland’s biggest institutions.
Based on their European heritage, many Gooners might be content that AC Milan and Juventus were knocked out this week.
The draw for the last 16 is on Friday at 11 am (UK time), although UEFA tend to take their time with proceedings.
All teams left in the competition will find out their potential route to the final in Germany.
We will either be facing PSV or Feyenoord over two legs.
Many believe, on paper, that Feyenoord will be on the side of the brackets that is the kinder half.
Yet, especially with our shortage of attacking options, we are not good enough to be looking past anyone. So, one game at a time.
Beating Juventus on Wednesday was their first win in two-legged knockout football at UEFA’s head table in nearly two decades. Ironically, that last victory came at Arsenal’s expense.
So, while they are not used to reaching the latter stages of European tournaments in recent times, domestically, this is a group of players not accustomed to losing often—especially at home, where you have to go back to November 2022 for their last league defeat at the Philips Stadion.
They are the current Eredivisie champions, with just one defeat and a record 111 points, ending their six-year title drought.
While there was always going to be a drop-off, they are only two points off the top this time around.
Playing the free-flowing football that all Dutch fans are proud of, they have the perfect balance between exciting young talent and experience, such as Luuk de Jong (last season’s top scorer in Holland) and Perišić.
Over 180 minutes, the Gunners would be favourites, but there are advantages PSV would have.
Demonstrated by overturning a defeat in Turin, they have more leadership than us at this level, have more attacking options (Tilman, Bakayoko), and are easily the highest scorers in their division, while we will play in front of a vocal crowd.
They have not lost any of their five home games in the Champions League this season while only winning one of five away fixtures.
Tells you a lot.
It would be impressive any year to beat Milan over two legs, but even more incredible considering they played both legs without a permanent manager.
Based on the Eredivisie, Feyenoord would be the easiest tie on paper, currently 14 points off the top and 12 behind PSV, explaining why Brian Priske was sacked.
This was always going to be a potential year of transition after lifting their domestic cup was followed by Arne Slot joining Liverpool and the departures of Mats Wieffer and Geertruida.
Then, in January, they sold Santiago Giménez (who ironically scored against his former club in Italy).
All this while their supporters have watched Slot dominate the Premiership.
They have an interim manager, are significantly weaker than last season, and are in a battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Given all that, reaching the last 16 will be seen as a bonus.
By playing & beating Feyenoord we’d avoid a possible confrontation with Real Madrid and instead get Bayern Munich.
Oh well!😂
I’m referencing the not-always-reliable Woolwich 1886 on this.