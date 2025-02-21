A quick analysis of Arsenal’s potential last 16 Champions League opponents

We knew going into the Champions League play-offs that we would be facing one of Italy’s or Holland’s biggest institutions.

Based on their European heritage, many Gooners might be content that AC Milan and Juventus were knocked out this week.

The draw for the last 16 is on Friday at 11 am (UK time), although UEFA tend to take their time with proceedings.

All teams left in the competition will find out their potential route to the final in Germany.

We will either be facing PSV or Feyenoord over two legs.

Many believe, on paper, that Feyenoord will be on the side of the brackets that is the kinder half.

Yet, especially with our shortage of attacking options, we are not good enough to be looking past anyone. So, one game at a time.