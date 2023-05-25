A quick guide for frustrated Arsenal fans, and how to keep sane…

As a football fan, you are often emotionally immersed in your favourite team; the highs of triumph and the lows of failure can elicit strong emotions in you.

“What happens if your team just isn’t winning silverware and, like Arsenal, has gone 20 years without lifting the league?” one would wonder. Here are three things that happen.

1. You are left disheartened and frustrated. Every loss, missed opportunity, or near-miss in a title race can leave fans feeling let down and disenchanted. Understandably, supporting a team that repeatedly falls short of expectations can lead to disappointment and frustration.

2. You tend to have an Emotional Roller Coaster: Fans invest their time, energy, and emotions into their team, and the lack of success can result in heightened stress and anxiety. Each match becomes a nerve-wracking experience, with the weight of expectations taking a toll on mental well-being.

3. You are made to deal with social pressure and teasing: other teams’ fans will mock you, but it is never too serious. It is just for fun.

Supporting a team that consistently fails to win trophies can significantly impact your mental health. The disappointment, frustration, and emotional roller coaster can affect your well-being…

So, how do you ensure your mental health?

Concentrate on the journey, seek support, join in online groups, attend matches together, or attend fan activities. Sharing experiences and emotions with those who understand can provide validation and support, like other fans on JusArsenal, reducing the negative impact on mental health. You may overcome these problems and find solace in the passion and camaraderie that football gives if you keep your perspective.

Remember that rooting for a team is about more than simply trophies — it’s about a passion for the game.

A A Doctor

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…