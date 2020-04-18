A quick search shows not all footballers are greedy mercenaries

Overpaid and underwhelmed… by Ken1945

INTERNET PROVIDED UPDATES ON THE SO-CALLED GREEDY PLAYERS, PAST AND PRESENT, WHO CONSIDER THEMSELVES ABOVE THE PROBLEM OF DONATING TO THE CORONA VIRUS:

Let me make it clear that I have taken all the following examples from posts on the internet that are readily available for anyone who wants to take a fair and balanced view to read:

1. The Borussia Monchengladbach squad have decided to waiver part of their salaries to make sure every worker in the club gets paid amid the Covi-19 pandemic.

2. Gary Neville’s co-owned hotels will admit NHS workers free of charge, for the duration of the crisis.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started a fundraiser to help aid hospitals in Italy.

4. Real Betis doctor offers free help “to prevent hospitals from saturating” by giving people with musculoskeletal problems treatment free of charge.

5. Chelsea have made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to NHS personnel free of charge, with Roman Abramovich saying he will pay for NHS staff to stay for at least two months.

6. Liverpool players help local foodbanks suffering from football hiatus, with club captain, Jordan Henderson, promising generous financial donations from the players.

7. Tottenham open their new stadium as a testing area for coronavirus, along with other purposes aimed at assisting the fight against this virus.

8. Valladolid players reject tests for coronavirus kits as they say, “people need them more” and they show no sign of having the virus.

9. Arsenal player, Shkodran Mustafi donates money towards 16,000 free meals in the Islington area to assist the poorest in said community

10. Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac and Julian Draxler have all donated money to the “Big Shoe” charity as part of their continued work to help poor children with life-changing medical operations and more, including the corona virus.

11. Manchester United players donate £3.5 million to their local NHS by giving 30% of one month’s wages.

12. Gary Lineker will donate two months of his salary to the British Red Cross and believes that premier league stars will also be doing something as well.

13. Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe takes a voluntary pay cut to help fight the effects of the coronavirus.

14. Brighton manager, chief executives and technical director follows Howe’s lead and take “significant voluntary pay cut” for the next three months.

15. Matty Longstaff donates 30% of his £850 a week salary to the NHS.

16. Arsenal’s executive team will waive more than a third of their salaries over the next twelve months in response to the coronavirus.

17. Arsenal’s first team players are reported to be the first premier league club to agree to take a 12.5% wage cut, to be implemented within the next 48 hours – it has now been reported that Stan Kroenke has made a significant contribution to the club and all employed staff will continue to receive full salaries.

18. Every single Newcastle United player donated to the NHS – even those who could leave the club this summer.

19. Danny Rose donated £19,000 and free pizzas to a hospital that treated him while at THFC.

20. TO DATE, NO POLITICIAN HAS APPEARED ON THE INTERNET AS HAVING DONATED ANY OF THEIR SALARIES – OR RETURNED ANY OF THEIR £10,000 NEW EXPENSES AWARD TO HELP THEM SET UP AN OFFICE AT HOME, INCLUDING MATT HANCOCK, WHO ORIGINALLY CRITICISED PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS.

I ASSUME THEY MUST HAVE, OF COURSE!!!

Sometimes, I believe, it pays to investigate what is actually happening, instead of listening to those who seem to deflect thoughts from their own shortcomings.

Has anyone seen any other reports worth mentioning?

