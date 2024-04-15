A real game of two halves – Arsenal v Aston Villa Match Report

Arsenal vs Villa match report

Last night was a very disappointing a difficult result to take, after so long of looking confident and like one of the best teams in the league, we let the gap at the top slip and with Liverpool also losing against Palace last night, we missed our opportunity to create a gap at the top of the league. I what was a game full of chances, Arsenal came away defeated 2-0 to Aston Villa at The Emirates. This is a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off looking very much in Arsenal’s favour, with the Gunners creating the best chances and were looking like the more dangerous team when going forward. Gabriel Jesus came very close to getting in front just before the 20-minute mark but ended up hitting the side netting.

Watkins came very close in the first half when Gabriel tried to clear the ball but ended up hitting Zinchenko in the back and bouncing into the path of Watkins who took a shot but hit the post and Arsenal were let off. Trossard also came very close just before half time when Havertz put the ball into the middle and Trossard took a shot from point blank in front of goal, but Emi Matinez came in clutch and managed to get his foot to the ball and keep the scores level.

The second half was a lot different, and Villa came out looking dangerous and looked to have figured the Arsenal midfield out, getting chance after chance and were now looking like the better team and more likely to score.

In the 83rd minute we looked all over the place and Villa were pushing forward and pushing us into our own half. After some bad defending by Arsenal the ball ended up at the feet of Lucas Digne who somehow managed to cross the ball into the box, beating Raya and Saliba and ending up at the back post where Leon Bailey was charging towards, Bailey slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Only a few minutes later Arsenal were trying to get an equaliser and pushed everyone up the pitch to try a get back into the game but Jorginho had his pass cut out by Tielemans. Tielemans then spotted the run of Ollie Watkins on the halfway line and thumped a ball into his path. Smith Rowe was tracking back but couldn’t do enough to get a leg in, Raya also came to try get the ball, but Watkins was composed and managed to chip the ball over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net to win the game 2-0.

A tough loss to take and after being so close again to going clear at the top and take advantage of the other results earlier in the night. Last night was a must win but we still have enough games to try push for the title, but we are now going to have to hope that City also drop points.

Daisy Mae

