“A really good start” Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s win against Wolves

Pundit Paul Robinson has reacted to Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves today, insisting that not much has changed in their performance compared to last season.
Arsenal has been one of England’s top clubs for some time and reached a new high last season. Taking the league title race to the final day demonstrated their progress and set a higher standard for their performances.
As a result, they were the clear favourites for today’s match against Wolves, and their dominance was evident. Despite the final score of 2-0, Arsenal controlled most of the game, with Wolves having very few chances to challenge Mikel Arteta’s side.
After the match, Robinson acknowledged that Arsenal has simply picked up where they left off last season.
He said via the BBC:
“There was little period of worry in the second half as Wolves came out strong but all in all Arsenal were comfortable.
“They dominated the game in the first half, broke the press really well and created chances from the back. They looked like they picked up where they left off at the end of last season.
“A comfortable home win. A really good start for Mikel Arteta and his side.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have set a high standard for ourselves for several seasons and there is a lot of expectation on the players, but we expect them to meet it.
Just got back from the match and here’s my view.
We will not win anything if we play like this!!
Saliba and Gabriel were below par – Zinchenko is not a LB – Partey was also below par and Rice had to work his socks off – our front men were impressive – Raya was excellent – Timber showed a brilliant turn and looks 100%fit – wolves dominated the second half, as we dominated the first.
The heat contributed to the game and that might have been why the crowd was not as vocal as last season.
As I say, if we want to win anything this season, we will have to improve 100%.
We were nowhere near last ssasons performance, so I don’t agree with Robinson.
Hi Ken, thanks for the in person viewpoints. Raya had imo his best day in an Arsenal shirt. That shot stopping was very encouraging to see. I hope our defense isn’t reading too many of the press clippings and getting full of themselves.
I saw the full video of the WestHam/Villa game and the Villans didn’t look any better in their win than we did. However, we cannot get away with playing Zinchenko at LB again against the likes of Bailey. He appears to already be in good form. I said the same thing about Zinny before the first AV game last season and said “oh no” when the lineup came out. Then of course they scored their 7th minute goal because of same. I hope we can serve them a very cold dish of revenge next week.
BB, I would like to see MA try him in midfield at some stage this season, as he does have a lot to offer – but not at LB.
This game is one of those that we should be pleased with the three points, but not with the performance.
It’s villa next and I hope we get it together by then along with a couple of new signings perhaps??
@ken1945
Thank you for your honest assessment Ken….👍🏾