“A really good start” Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s win against Wolves

Pundit Paul Robinson has reacted to Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves today, insisting that not much has changed in their performance compared to last season.

Arsenal has been one of England’s top clubs for some time and reached a new high last season. Taking the league title race to the final day demonstrated their progress and set a higher standard for their performances.

As a result, they were the clear favourites for today’s match against Wolves, and their dominance was evident. Despite the final score of 2-0, Arsenal controlled most of the game, with Wolves having very few chances to challenge Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the match, Robinson acknowledged that Arsenal has simply picked up where they left off last season.

He said via the BBC:

“There was little period of worry in the second half as Wolves came out strong but all in all Arsenal were comfortable.

“They dominated the game in the first half, broke the press really well and created chances from the back. They looked like they picked up where they left off at the end of last season.

“A comfortable home win. A really good start for Mikel Arteta and his side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have set a high standard for ourselves for several seasons and there is a lot of expectation on the players, but we expect them to meet it.

