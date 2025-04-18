“A remarkable 2025” Journalist warns Arsenal about Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal’s impressive Champions League run has continued with a notable victory over Real Madrid, securing them a place in the semi-final where they will now face Paris Saint-Germain. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the Gunners, who are aiming to lift European football’s most prestigious club trophy.

This has been a rewarding week for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have successfully reached the last four of the competition. With the Premier League title now appearing to be out of reach, widely viewed as having been secured by Liverpool, the focus has intensified on conquering Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have been enjoying a superb spell of form and progressed to the semi-final after eliminating Aston Villa in the previous round. Villa became the second Premier League team to be knocked out by the Ligue 1 side this season, following PSG’s earlier triumph over Liverpool. These performances underscore the Parisians’ determination and quality, and they will undoubtedly be motivated to avenge their earlier defeat to Arsenal during the league stage of the competition.

Football journalist Charles Watts has shared his thoughts ahead of the semi-final clash, recognising the scale of the challenge Arsenal now face. While Madrid were far from their best in recent weeks, Watts believes PSG represent a far more formidable threat. He wrote:

“The semi-final is going to be very tough. One thing you can say about Madrid is that they are not in the best of form, you can’t say that about Paris Saint-Germain.

“The French champions are enjoying a remarkable 2025 and have already put out two Premier League teams having taken the scalps of Liverpool and then Aston Villa.

“So Arsenal will know they are going to be in for a really difficult tie over two legs.”

It is clear that PSG will be formidable opponents. They have advanced to this stage of the tournament entirely on merit, demonstrating resilience, tactical discipline, and attacking firepower. Arsenal, in turn, will need to be at their very best to overcome such a determined and in-form side if they hope to reach the final.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…