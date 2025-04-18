“A remarkable 2025” Journalist warns Arsenal about Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal’s impressive Champions League run has continued with a notable victory over Real Madrid, securing them a place in the semi-final where they will now face Paris Saint-Germain. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the Gunners, who are aiming to lift European football’s most prestigious club trophy.
This has been a rewarding week for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have successfully reached the last four of the competition. With the Premier League title now appearing to be out of reach, widely viewed as having been secured by Liverpool, the focus has intensified on conquering Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have been enjoying a superb spell of form and progressed to the semi-final after eliminating Aston Villa in the previous round. Villa became the second Premier League team to be knocked out by the Ligue 1 side this season, following PSG’s earlier triumph over Liverpool. These performances underscore the Parisians’ determination and quality, and they will undoubtedly be motivated to avenge their earlier defeat to Arsenal during the league stage of the competition.
Football journalist Charles Watts has shared his thoughts ahead of the semi-final clash, recognising the scale of the challenge Arsenal now face. While Madrid were far from their best in recent weeks, Watts believes PSG represent a far more formidable threat. He wrote:
“The semi-final is going to be very tough. One thing you can say about Madrid is that they are not in the best of form, you can’t say that about Paris Saint-Germain.
“The French champions are enjoying a remarkable 2025 and have already put out two Premier League teams having taken the scalps of Liverpool and then Aston Villa.
“So Arsenal will know they are going to be in for a really difficult tie over two legs.”
It is clear that PSG will be formidable opponents. They have advanced to this stage of the tournament entirely on merit, demonstrating resilience, tactical discipline, and attacking firepower. Arsenal, in turn, will need to be at their very best to overcome such a determined and in-form side if they hope to reach the final.
ADMIN COMMENT
I think most of us already know that PSG are a far better team than Real Madrid and the clue is in the word team rather than a bunch of galacticos. Villa did show that you can get in behind them though.
Real Madrid – European Champions
Must be fairly good
We did already and will do it again, PSG is a French outfit from a one club league, they have a history of hijacking France best talents.
But that is it, similar to the Bernabeu giant they are a grave yard of talents, with players tripping over each other.
A club littered with over paid players with big egos the size of a Macka breadfruit, more often than not it’s a club where the players calls the shot.
Man to man Real Madrid is second to none on paper, but football is a team sport that rely on a collective effort, no highly paid individual outfit can beat an Organize well drill team, with Rice, Saka and the world class player just beginning to peak, there is just this funny feeling nothing will stop this Arsenal juggernaut.
The Real Madrid back four which played against us on Wednesday is vastly inferior, individually and collectively to the PSG back line.So to suggest that they are man for man, second to none on paper, is simply not the case.Where PSG are vulnerable lies in the risks taken by their talented midfielders in areas near their own box which Villa exploited earlier this week..PSG are the most impressive “team” I have seen this season.The have 4 hugely talented forwards vying for front 3 positions.They are all highly skilled and quick, but where they have the edge on us is in the way they constantly interchange which makes them elusive and difficult to mark.No doubt our Management team will work on a strategy to contain them, but without Partey to put out the fires,PSG will be a very difficult obstacle to overcome.
@Grandad,
Pathey was really silly to get an avoidable yellow card. If Jorginho is fit he can partner Rice in midfield.
Merino is also an option, while Trossard plays false9 but that would make our attack tame because Merino has been good upfront. I trust Arteta to make good decisions.
Agree with everything you said Grandad.
My own inclination would be to play MLS alongside Rice in midfield and play Tierney at left back.
As I feel Tierney and Timber as full backs could give us a defensive edge.
Totally agree with your point IG – fans have been saying MLS is the perfect fit for Party’s role, Tierney is 100% fit, so let’s put square pegs in square holes… you never know, it nught just work!!
Great Post Grandad as well.
@Grandad
Thank you very much. PSG are a young and athletic squad reminiscent of Ten Haags Ajax from a few years back. I wouldn’t underestimate them one bit.
Unless, of course, you look at me PL and domestic cups Gunsmoke.
Newcastle, Manure and Liverpool have stopped the juggernaut in all three competitions and Inter recorded our only defeat in the CL this season.
Dan’s point about us sometimes being “arrogant” (which I see as positivity and confidence by the way) might just be a point regarding PSG.
They didn’t get to the last four of the CL by being individualz, they are as much a team as we are…. in my opinion and I think villa found that out over two legs.
Arrogant is great if you back it up
Henry was arrogant but it worked because he was great
Gooners bring arrogant when team is 13 points behind Liverpool is cringe
Dan, I haven’t seen any arrogance since pool went 13 points ahead us – more like a defeatist attitude at the end of the January window.
Henry wasn’t arrogant, he was super confident in his own abilities and of those players around him…. in my opinion.
I don’t mean arrogance from the team but arrogance from some fans
Neither did I Dan!!
Confusing arrogance with confidence and support by the fans is the point I was making.
I don’t mind fans being confident
It’s when they say things to make us sound better then reality which facts don’t back up
Dan, you are going off the rails again 🙂
👍👍
Very important points made and highlighted by fans above.
Except all seems to overlook one Very important fact, the name Real Madrid, not some wannabes
Fans we are talking about the reining European champion, A serial trophy winner , A club with history like none other.
What we have just done is nothing short of sheer brilliance.
In a nut shell our defense is right up there with the best, but the battle was fought and won in midfield.
Tchouameni, Bellingham, Cassinviga and probably the most decorated midfielder in the modern game Luka Modric, this is not a normal midfield.
Have seen each individually, won matches for both club and country on more than one occasions, am sure you will all agree.
I’m confused
Do you rate them or are they cemmentery of talents ? Lol
They are Real Madrid outside baby brother if you understand what i means.
But they are both cemetery of talents, it’s in their dna.
They are blessed with wonderful upcoming stars, but many will not realize their dreams there.
I must say I respect their unlimited war chest
Don’t the majority already have CL and La Liga medals ?
Think they have already realised their dreams ?
If you compare what their dressing room as won to ours the doubt is on our squad
I’m muddled Gunsmoke
I get the idea of the cemetery of talents being a metaphorical graveyard where some of the best players have gone to RM and not done as well as they should. Not because they weren’t good enough individually but because they were not utilised correctly.
Then there seems to be the cemetery of talents of past players- metaphorically dead(??) who won everything? Am I at least on the right track?
Who is Cassinviga? 🤣
Sounded funny.
And for this first time since World War II, you posted a comment about Real Madrid without the term “Cemetery of talents”.
I’m gradually becoming your fan
I’m doubting his knowledge of the sport lol
Naa. I think he knows the sport well.
Only that he’s got strong opinions which many times I agree with
😂
I like his optimism though I feel his under-rating of other semi finalists might just be his undoing.
I know you are kidding but am as happy as a lark just now, not even Dan can dampen it just now.
The correct name is Eduardo Camavinga.
A French international, A versatile midfielder who some time plays left back for the Bernabeu giant.
At 22 he fits the profile of an Arsenal target, rumor had it, we looked at him while he was unhappy with his playing time, which prompted their manager to immediately wet his feet.
Just add some £94mill was coated