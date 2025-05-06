A reminder of the 2022 Champions League final fiasco as Arsenal visit Paris

At last, we now know the truth about what really happened in the Champions League final, where Liverpool fans, without any proof whatsoever, were blamed by the media, pundits and unfortunately, some ill-informed Arsenal fans for the absolute chaos that occurred before and after the final.
Liverpool supporters were charged by riot police with batons while tear gas was used as they were subjected to brutal attacks from the French police.
The authorities have now issued a full and thorough apology, stating that it was their fault that the unsavoury scenes were due to their poor planning and that the subsequent statements claiming Liverpool fans were to blame were entirely false and had no factual evidence to support them.
As football fans, we have been treated with scant respect since the 1980s, and some forty years later, the lies are still being repeated by the media and the establishment. Of course, we all know that there were hooligan elements in the English league, and UEFA took the appropriate action back then by banning all English clubs from any European competitions. We served our punishment and rightly so, but it seems too many fans, pundits and institutions are keen to keep pushing the false narrative about English fans and Liverpool in particular.
Let us hope we see a full apology from UEFA, along with our media and those fans who jumped on the bandwagon without any proof whatsoever.
Well done and thanks to the French authorities for admitting their mistakes openly and clearing the name of Liverpool fans, as reported by the source – do I believe we will see anyone apologise for being so very wrong?
Let us wait and see, and meanwhile, just think it could be our fans this Wednesday who might be in the same situation; now there is food for thought.
I’ve just read that the referee appointed for the game tomorrow, faced corruption charges in 2005 and the head of FIFA and EUFA will be at the game , following the match referees display at The Emirates.
Pressure?
The English have had a poor record of behaviour in away European fixtures and this kind of thing sticks unfortunately
The Liverpool supporters of all ages were treated poorly and an apology now is just about better late than never but can’t repair what should have been a fantastic experience for the travelling fans.
As for what awaits the Arsenal fans tomorrow, I hope it’s properly managed by the authorities inside and outside the stadium. And we win.
I’m waiting to see if Dan reacts to this article SueP.
There cannot be any doubt that his article condemning the Liverpool fans was wrong, unwarranted and needs an apology.
