A report anticipates Arsenal seeing NINE players leave this summer – Is it likely?

With the Premier League on a break owing to the March internationals, it’s impossible not to think about what will happen in the summer.

Once the 2023–24 Premier League title competition is over, and hopefully Arsenal will have won it, Mikel Arteta will try again to improve his team. Transfer reports have mentioned Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Pedro Neto, Martin Zubimendi, and Douglas Luiz in relation to a summer move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Evening Standard believes they have a good idea of what Arsenal fans may expect, and they reveal the following:

Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Elneny, Albert Lokonga Sambi, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are among the players they report will leave to make room for new signings.

We should perhaps anticipate the completion of these deals:

Striker: in the first half of this season, Mikel Arteta’s team clearly lacked a ‘clinical striker’. If he fails to sign one this summer, he will have himself to blame.

Midfielder: There are reports that Mikel Arteta is considering signing a top central midfielder, which would allow Declan Rice to play as a box-to-box midfielder. This could result in another new midfield trio comprising Martin Odegaard, Rice, and the new midfielder.

Defense: Considering Arsenal’s injury issues this season (Timber, Zinchenko Tomiyasu, and Gabriel have all sustained injuries thus far), despite the firmness and reliability of those available, Arteta needs additional quality defenders as insurance in case of injury.

Goalkeeper: With Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave, a move to replace him is expected.

Everything seems to point to Arsenal having a busy summer transfer window. Like me, I know you can’t wait until then.

