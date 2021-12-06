A report claims Arsenal star is struggling and his career is at risk at the Emirates

Thomas Partey was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when he was at Atletico Madrid.

Top clubs around the continent wanted the Ghanaian midfielder as a part of their squads. This made Arsenal pay his release clause because they believed he was the long-term solution to their midfield problems.

Two seasons into his spell at the Emirates, he is still not convincing enough to most of the club’s fans.

His constant injury problems and poor form mean fans are still waiting for the performances he delivered for Atletico Madrid before he moved to the Premier League.

The Spanish media outlet, AS claims the midfielder hasn’t met expectations in London and suggests the Gunners may consider offloading him soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When Arsenal agrees to pay your release clause to sign you, then you must be truly special.

Our fans had dreamed of the time we could go all out to sign top players like Partey, so we expected a lot from him.

Two years is enough time for him to show his best form for the club, but it seems we will have to give him more time.

However, the idea of selling him is likely just rumours because Arsenal signed him for the long haul.