A report claims Arsenal star is struggling and his career is at risk at the Emirates

Thomas Partey was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when he was at Atletico Madrid.
Top clubs around the continent wanted the Ghanaian midfielder as a part of their squads. This made Arsenal pay his release clause because they believed he was the long-term solution to their midfield problems.
Two seasons into his spell at the Emirates, he is still not convincing enough to most of the club’s fans.
His constant injury problems and poor form mean fans are still waiting for the performances he delivered for Atletico Madrid before he moved to the Premier League.
The Spanish media outlet, AS claims the midfielder hasn’t met expectations in London and suggests the Gunners may consider offloading him soon.
Just Arsenal Opinion
When Arsenal agrees to pay your release clause to sign you, then you must be truly special.
Our fans had dreamed of the time we could go all out to sign top players like Partey, so we expected a lot from him.
Two years is enough time for him to show his best form for the club, but it seems we will have to give him more time.
However, the idea of selling him is likely just rumours because Arsenal signed him for the long haul.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Thomas Partey is still Top Drawer!
He has struggled in only two games i.e. Watford and Man utd!
He will be back to his Best soonest!🙂
FACT! Partey has NOT been with us for two years but just one and a third seasons. Much of the first season he was injured and so MARTINS ARTICLE IS FALSE!
So cowardly and easy to deliberately misrepresent the facts and someones time here, by exaggerating his time here and leaving our all relevant details(injuries etc) which would give the truth, as against your own warped agenda riven view!
Eh MARTIN!!??
Shut up, he’s rubbish! Hope he’s gone in the summer! Go out and get Phillips from Leeds.
This story is unreal. I just wanted to say that I’m a long time Arsenal supporter and I have not been disappointed with Partey. On the contrary, i see him as one of the key players in starting eleven.
Don’t speak about Gunners fans as a whole when you and some of your friends maybe don’t like him.
I guess we’re not watching the same Arsenal games, because the guy’s been extremely awful at times and uninspired in most of the others.
Hes comfortably the best midfielder at the club. He’s not been here for 2 years either like you say and 3rd of that he was injured so less of the negative shite aye. We need to splash on a partner for him on the summer
Unfortunately I am inclined to agree Howard, there have been a few good moments in some games but overall I have been disappointed with Partey personally
I say that because I had high expectations:
He had an impressive CV.
I thought he would hit the ground running.
Like Willian part of the reason I think Arteta bought him was to help the young players on the pitch as well as the training ground.
Xhaka looked like going and we needed someone to become our leader and his playing position is ideal for that.
He would run games for us.
He would intimidate opponents.
He would be consistent.
However, in the Sky Sports interview that I guess this article is based on he only gave himself 4 out of 10 for his performances so far, I am encouraged by that honest mindset
Either way he won’t be sold in January, but depending on a number of things he could be sold in the summer