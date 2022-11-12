A report confirms Arsenal has tabled a bid for exciting winger

Arsenal’s interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk is serious and a new report confirms they have made an offer for him already.
The youngster is arguably the most captivating Ukrainian player in Europe now and continues to thrive at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Several clubs on the continent want to sign him and Arsenal remains hopeful they will win the race for his signature.
The winger has stunned clubs in the Champions League this term and showed he deserves to play for a bigger side.
Mikel Arteta would love to bolster his squad in January to maintain their title challenge and the 21-year-old could be one of his signings.
The Gunners have several players on their list of targets, but a move for Mudryk is probably closer than others.
A report on The Sun reveals they have already launched a £52.2million bid for him, an amount which should get the Ukrainians interested in talking.
In the coming days, there could be more developments regarding that and we expect their bid to be successful.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Making an offer for Mudryk shows we mean business and the winger will likely jump at the chance to join us, which means agreeing on personal terms will not be an issue.
Well, I am well known for quite rudely denouncing the constant silly rumours on JA and a few daya ago, also denounced one about Mudryk too, saying i THOUGHT WE WOULD LIKE HIM BUT IN NO WAY WOULD WE PAY THE REPORTED £60-£65 MILL.
However,( which is just a posh form of “but”!!) , IF, I SAY IF, it is true that we already have offered £52. 2 mill, then that changes the situation . It shows we are serious and likely to negotiate seriously Now, I much rate this player and I think most of us do too, so its definitely fingers crossed.
It comes down to whether or not you believe what THE SUN says .
Merseysiders of a certain age never buy it at all though, after its appalling lies about the Hillsborough tragedy, which ruined lives and continues to agonise so many decent people from that great city.
I won’t be shocked if we try to sign this player neither would I be shock if a bold bid is made to sign Bellingham.
One could argue we needs a midfielder more but it’s a statement of intent and these are signing big team makes.