A report confirms Arsenal has tabled a bid for exciting winger

Arsenal’s interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk is serious and a new report confirms they have made an offer for him already.

The youngster is arguably the most captivating Ukrainian player in Europe now and continues to thrive at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Several clubs on the continent want to sign him and Arsenal remains hopeful they will win the race for his signature.

The winger has stunned clubs in the Champions League this term and showed he deserves to play for a bigger side.

Mikel Arteta would love to bolster his squad in January to maintain their title challenge and the 21-year-old could be one of his signings.

The Gunners have several players on their list of targets, but a move for Mudryk is probably closer than others.

A report on The Sun reveals they have already launched a £52.2million bid for him, an amount which should get the Ukrainians interested in talking.

In the coming days, there could be more developments regarding that and we expect their bid to be successful.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making an offer for Mudryk shows we mean business and the winger will likely jump at the chance to join us, which means agreeing on personal terms will not be an issue.