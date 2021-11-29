A report confirms Arsenal target has offers from the Premier League

Sergi Roberto could be on the books of Arsenal next season as he approaches the end of his spell at Barcelona.

TalkSport reported that the wing-back has been on Arsenal’s radar as they look to bolster their squad at the Emirates.

He will be out of contract at Barcelona this summer, and the Spanish club has been talking with him over a renewal on reduced terms.

However, progress hasn’t been made, and Todofichajes reports he is now likely to leave Camp Nou.

The report then claims he already has clubs ready to sign him, including from the Premier League.

Just Arsenal opinion

Takehiro Tomiyasu has done well as Arsenal’s main right-back so far, but the Japanese star needs good competition for his position.

Roberto would provide that for the Gunners, and his experience in winning several trophies at Barca would be an added advantage.

The likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers have proven to be not good enough for the club.

At least one of them should leave the Emirates at the end of this season, which would create space in the squad for Roberto.

It would be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat his other suitors to his signature.