A report predicts that Mikel Arteta will ask Arsenal to sign Spanish defender

Football London is predicting that Mikel Arteta will turn to Unai Nunez in a bid to solve his defensive problems this summer.

Nunez has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the next transfer window. However, the Spaniard was recently revealed to be out of Arsenal’s budget.

The 23-year-old plays for Athletic Bilbao, who are notoriously known for not negotiating the release clause of their players and Nunez is valued at around £25 million.

The defender has been compared to David Luiz for his ball-playing abilities and his reluctance to rush in to make a tackle.

He, however, reads the game well and for his age, he has the time to develop into a better defender under Mikel Arteta.

Although he has other suitors and Arsenal’s summer spending will be curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Football.London reckons that Arteta would take advantage of being from the same Basque region that Athletic Bilbao is to sign the defender.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for other defenders, however, with the return of William Saliba and the likely signing of Pablo Mari for free, the Gunners might have to sell one of their long-serving defenders to make room for Nunez.