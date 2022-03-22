A report reveals that only Nuno Tavares earns less money than Saka at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is in line to earn a new contract at Arsenal, but right now, the Englishman is very low on the wage table at the club.

Even before he signed his current deal at Arsenal, we all knew Saka would play a major role at the club.

He had interest from around the continent and they had to tie him down to a new deal.

20 months later and the attacker has continued to get better and his importance to the team cannot be overstated.

Mikel Arteta has offloaded some top earners on the Arsenal wage bill like David Luiz, Willian and Mesut Ozil since he joined the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the latest big-money earner to leave, and that has created space for Arsenal to give Saka a bumper new deal.

The Sun reveals the attacker earns the second least money at Arsenal now, at £30,000-a-week.

Only Nuno Tavares’ £27k-a-week is less than what the Euro 2020 star earns at the Emirates.

Whereas, Thomas Partey is the club’s top earner on £200k-a-week per week, followed by Alexandre Lacazette on £182k-a-week.

Even flop, Nicolas Pepe makes £140k-a-week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka deserves to be one of Arsenal’s highest earners on his next contract. This will reflect his growing influence and importance to the team.

At 20, the England international is just at the start of his career, and he will only get better.

We need to show him we enjoy what he does for the club, and he will be rewarded if he keeps improving.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!