A report says Arsenal man is experiencing a career slump again

Martin Odegaard has always had to meet lofty expectations throughout his career, considering that he broke onto the scene as a very talented youngster.

Real Madrid pounced to sign him early in his career, but the 22-year-old struggled in the seasons he spent with Los Blancos before moving to Arsenal.

The Spanish press was always happy to write one bad piece or another about him and that seems to have followed him to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta relentlessly pursued his signature in the summer before finally signing the former Real Sociedad loanee.

Odegaard started well at the Emirates, but the fine form of Emile Smith Rowe has relegated him to the bench in the last few matches.

Spanish outlet, AS reports “Odegaard is experiencing a career slump” and claims the midfielder is living the same hellish situation he ran away from at Real Madrid.

At the Bernabeu, new signings constantly pushed him down the pecking order and the report claims that is happening to him at Arsenal now with the Gunners linked with a move for Raheem Sterling.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard should know by now that everyone has to fight to earn a playing chance at the Emirates.

The Norwegian midfielder should see the competition from Smith Rowe as a healthy one and use it to motivate himself to do better.

Smith Rowe’s form means he simply cannot be dropped, but Odegaard can give Arteta a selection headache if he delivers in the few minutes he gets to spend on the pitch for the Gunners.