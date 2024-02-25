A report sheds more light on how FC Porto prepared to get the better of Arsenal

FC Porto secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 clash in midweek. Despite Arsenal’s strong form leading up to the match, they were unable to secure a win against an organised and determined Porto side, ultimately conceding a late goal.

Arsenal attempted various strategies to break down Porto, but the Portuguese side remained resilient, showcasing thorough preparation before facing Mikel Arteta’s team. According to a report from Portugal, as revealed by Sport Witness, Porto extensively studied Arsenal by analysing numerous video clips. They identified Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces and strategically prepared to win those battles.

This meticulous preparation was just one aspect of Porto’s overall hard work leading up to the game, and their efforts paid off with a successful outcome on the pitch.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Porto is the only club that has defeated us in 2024 and obviously prepared diligently.

However, our players would also learn about them ahead of the return leg, and we expect to win that game.

