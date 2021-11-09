‘A revelation’ – Pundit admits he was ‘wrong’ about impressive Arsenal signing

Jamie Redknapp admits that he was ‘so wrong’ about Arsenal’s signing of Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The goalkeeper was expected to play as back-up to Bernd Leno this season, despite arriving for a reasonable fee, and he has since silenced a number of his doubters.

Many have gone as far as to admit that they were wrong to have doubted the addition, with Redknapp just the latest to have to admit that he got it wrong.

“He has surprised me,” Redknapp said live on Sky Sports in the build-up to our clash with Watford(as quoted by HITC). “I have got to be honest. I got it so wrong with him.

“I thought it was a very strange signing. He has been a revelation because he has given him that confidence at the back.”

I don’t believe even the Arsenal hierarchy were expecting such an immediate impact from their summer signing, but the club clearly believed in their decision to bring Ramsdale to north London as proved by the time spent trying to complete his arrival.

There is little complaint about any of our summer signings at this point, with each of those having proved their worth to the team at this early point into their Arsenal careers, while the goalkeeper definitely ranks as the biggest surprise having outdone all expectations thus far.

Patrick