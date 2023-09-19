A Review of Arsenal’s Statistics in last years title race

Arsenal might have been earmarked for glory during the 2022-23 Premier League. However, Manchester City has seen the Gunners relegated to second favourites for the new season, with several major bookmakers giving them odds of 7/1 to win the title

Are the Gunners Worth a Bet?

As it stands, Manchester City look unstoppable as we head deeper into the 2023-24 season. However, that doesn’t mean the Gunners can be counted out just yet. Thinking of putting your money behind the squad this year? Read on for a full breakdown of the Arsenal statistics you need to consider before placing a wager.

2022-23 League Stats

While a bet on an outright win might not be the best idea, you’ve got a pretty broad betting market to explore. With the likes of correct score, total goals and first goalscorer bets, you can make some solid predictions about how the Gunners will fare going forward.

Let’s take a look at the overall 2022-23 playing season. Arsenal scored an impressive 103 goals during the season. During the Premier League, 16 different players scored a total of 88 goals.

Standout players of the 2022-23 season include Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, with both men scoring 15 Premier League goals. Bukayo Saka comes a close third with 14 goals, netting another in the UEFA Europa League. Expect all three to remain at the top of the goalscoring charts this year and in the future.

While the title just escaped them, Arsenal did manage to nail a 68.42% win rate over 38 games. This makes their best competition performance of the season, for an overall average win rate of 65.31%.

Squad Changes for the New Season

Manager Mikel Arteta has made some pretty bold moves to shake up the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. New additions to the starting lineup include Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. While Rice’s arrival might have dominated transfer news, both he and Havertz are some of the most versatile players around at the moment.

It’s exactly this versatility that Arteta is looking for this season. During the next few months, expect ever-changing formations to be a staple of Arsenal’s campaign.

2023-24 So Far

We’re only a few matches deep into the 2023-24 Premier League, but Arsenal seem in good form. On 12 August, they secured a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo. On 21 August, Martin Odegaard secured Arsenal’s single-goal victory over Crystal Palace. Saka and Nketiah once again came through for the Gunners during their 26 August match against Fulham. Unfortunately, the squad could only secure a draw.