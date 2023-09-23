A roundup of the Arsenal Women on international duty – Ilestedt sent off against Spain

International duty for our Arsenal Women

Almost a month after The Women’s World Cup, some of our Arsenal women have been called up for their respected countries to face off in the very first Women’s Nations League tournament and also The CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Stina Blackstenius all started for Sweden in their 3-2 defeat by Spain. Hurtig playing the full 90 minutes and getting on the score sheet in the 82nd minute to draw Sweden level with Spain. A blocked shot by fellow Arsenal Women’s teammate Blackstenius was deflected into the feet of Hurtig who put the ball into the back of the net with a composed and strong finish. Unfortunately, In the very last minute of extra time Ilestedt was given a straight red card after pulling a Spanish player down in the box and rewarding Spain with a penalty which saw Spain take the win. Meaning our centre back won’t be able to play against Italy on Tuesday.

Our number 1 Manuela Zinsberger started in goal for Austria in their 1-1 draw with fellow teammate Frida Maanum’s Norway. Zinsberger, who played the full 90, didn’t walk away with a clean sheet, seeing an unlucky goal creep into the net after a great deflected save. But made five important saves keeping the Austrian Women’s side in the game. Maanum played a full 90 minutes too, getting five shots on target but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Both walking away sharing the points.

Kathrine Kuhl started and played a full 90 minutes against Germany, Kuhl had a great game, was full of energy and helped her country walk away with all three points in their a 2-0 win over Germany, placing Denmark at the top of Group C.

The Netherlands International Victoria Pelova Played a full 90 minutes vs Belgium, playing a huge part in the game, making 53 accurate passes throughout the game but just couldn’t get the win, losing 2-1 after a late winner in extra time.

Arsenal Women’s new signing Cloe Lacasse started in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship for Canada, playing a full 90 minutes against Jamaica, having three shots on target herself. Sabrina D’Angelo was on the bench for the match but didn’t get any minutes. Both Arsenal Women walking away with a 2-0 win and will face Jamaica for a rematch again on Tuesday.

Some impressive and not so impressive results for our Arsenal Women but with other teams around us playing a lot more pre-season friendlies, it adds some much-needed minutes into their legs to prepare for the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

