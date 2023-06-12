A sad ending as Maitland-Niles says his final farewells to his career as an Arsenal player

Arsenal have always had the reputation of doing things the ‘right way’.

It dates back to the days of Herbert Chapman, who legend has it paid out of his own money for the Highbury Halls to be painted marble.

The idea being that our manager wanted any visitors to arrive understanding that this club always acted with class.

Arsene Wenger in his final year said a section of our fanbase were in danger of jeopardising those values.

I’m happy we are currently managed by someone who has non-negotiable principles.

That’s including inviting Maitland Niles back to Colney to say his goodbyes.

The player has already confirmed he won’t be reviewing his contract with Arsenal and therefore will become a free agent.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t always shown respect towards those he feels are surplus to requirements. Yet Niles has been part of our set up since the age of 6 so his farewells are not exclusive to teammates but members of staff, he would have grown up around.

Being released at the age of 25 reminds me of my favourite debate on JustArsenal. A reader for days generally got annoyed that I wouldn’t agree that Maitland Niles was better than Kante. Yes, that Kante …. World Cup and Champions League winner Kante!

It’s a disagreement that embodies the issues within our fanbase. We rate players too high too soon, and almost seem to think it’s a weakness to ever acknowledge not every Gunner Is good enough.

It’s not a disgrace to say you’re not at the level where you can expect to play in Arsenal’s midfield. Not when those levels should be challenging for the title.

There’s nothing wrong with a player having faith in himself. Many sports story have started with an athlete having self-belief and drive to chase their dreams.

Yet you also have to listen to those developing you. Three coaches at the Emirates saw Maitland Niles as a suitable full back. Three men who may have learnt a lot about his character.

The moments he talked his way out of his Arsenal career.

That’s where the majority of his 132 appearances for the Arsenal were played at, as a full back. 132 games and yet some still have the audacity to suggest he never got a chance?

What they mean is not every opportunity was on his terms?

That though was the position that meant he started in European Finals, won FA Cups and got capped by England.

If he had embraced being our left or right back, he might still have had a future with us?

The odds of graduating from the academy and starting in the League consistently are low. Maitland Niles had his route, but on more than one occasion publicly made it clear he didn’t want to be a defender.

He could have maintained long term aspirations to be in the middle, but in the short term learnt his trade.

The closest he got to being the midfielder he believes exists in his own mind, was a loan to West Brom where he couldn’t stop their relegation. He claimed to have picked the Baggies over Southampton because the Saints also saw him as a defensive option.

This decision ended his outside hopes of going to the Euros and he hasn’t been considered by Southgate since.

After posting on social media, he wanted to go to Everton where he was ‘wanted’ Arteta claimed all parties had reached a compromise.

It took till January for the player to realise it was a lie.

He went to Roma where Jose Mourinho (who knows a bit about defensive football) became the latest to only recognise the player as a makeshift full back.

He then went to the South Coast, the destination he rejected two years before. It’s not like their stance changed, he only started twice as a DM for them.

He’s openly stated he would be open to staying at Saint Mary’s permanent. He made that stance when it seemed when and not if he would have a second relegation on his CV.

Surely at this point he must regret not listening to Mr Wenger, Emery and Arteta?

He’s now open to the possibility of playing in the Championship, most likely because he can’t find any interest in the topflight. Maybe that’s the League where he can play in his favourite position?

It’s sad that a youngster would leave based on not being happy about his role, spend a few months abroad, get relegated twice and yet find himself in the exact same position when he left?

A worse position?

He disagreed with three managers at Arsenal and then found another 4 managers who also didn’t put him in midfield.

Big Sam is the only one who didn’t play him in a back 4 or 5 and that ended in failure.

He’s 25 and his career is at a crossroads. At an age where he should be flourishing, he’s in a unique situation where he regresses the older he gets.

The highlights of his career came when he was younger. That’s when he was being capped, winning medals, and playing for the team he supported.

He was living every Gooner’s fantasy.

Domestically and internationally, it was in the palm of his hand. Yet he’s wasted years of his life. Years he won’t get back and for what?

He’s hasn’t become richer, has been relegated twice, and is no nearer being the midfielder he wants to be.

Having wanted to leave Arsenal based on playing as a wing back, his agent might now be advertising his client as a …. full back.

It’s a sad cycle where a young man is back where he started.

It would be sad that after all this time he ends up in the predicament he tried to escape from. There is nothing worse than regret.

When he said his farewells and sent his best wishes I can’t help but think he was thinking ‘what if’?

He’s talked himself out of his dream job. The only reason he’s saying bye is because of his ego!

A Man of the Match display at Wembley, but now a free agent with little fanfare.

We once rejected 20-30 million bids from Wolves, so clearly saw the player as an asset only to watch his value reduce to zero.

Very sad.

Dan

