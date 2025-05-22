A season of nearlys and not quites: Arsenal’s 2024–25 campaign month by month

June 2024

Eleven Gunners head to the Euros, with two more representing Brazil at Copa America. David Raya returns with a winners medal after Spain defeat England in the final, where Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both start for the Three Lions.

Twenty-two players are released, including Mohamed Elneny and Cédric Soares as expected. While it was strongly suggested that Edu was prepared to trigger Benjamin Šeško’s release clause, the striker signs a new deal with RB Leipzig during the tournament. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyökeres announces his intention to remain in Portugal for another year to aid his development.

July 2024

Concern grows among Gooners as the focus appears to shift towards slashing the wage bill. A frustrating pattern under Mikel Arteta continues, players are loaned out while their value drops. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga leave on season-long loans. Lazio do have an obligation to buy Tavares, subject to performance clauses.

As agreed with Brentford, Raya’s move is made permanent, while Riccardo Calafiori is secured for what looks like good value at £33.6 million.

August 2024

Speculation intensifies over the club’s pursuit of a striker, with names like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen linked right up to deadline day. In reality, Arsenal focus on raising funds. Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah are all sold. Meanwhile, the habit of loaning out players who cannot be sold continues, Reiss Nelson and Fábio Vieira leave on temporary deals.

After a prolonged saga, Mikel Merino finally signs. Pedro Neto arrives on loan, a move that raises eyebrows as he is cup-tied in the League Cup. An 11th-hour loan for Raheem Sterling divides opinion.

The much-needed striker never arrives, but Kai Havertz starts the season well, scoring in two of the first three games. A mature win at Villa Park shows promise, but a draw with Brighton sparks debate after Rice is sent off for delaying a restart, a talking point that refuses to go away.

September 2024

Arteta signs a new contract but quickly receives bad news: Martin Ødegaard is injured while on international duty. Havertz and Leandro Trossard fill in as No. 10s. Arsenal grind out results at the Etihad, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and in Europe, even without their captain, opting for a more conservative style.

Despite ongoing debate about Rice’s red card, Trossard is sent off for the same offence at the Etihad, prompting fans to question officiating consistency. Arsenal come seconds away from a landmark defensive display before John Stones equalises. A decade ago, this is a match Arsenal would have lost.

Ethan Nwaneri scores his first two senior goals in the Carabao Cup.

Tactical frustrations and European hope

October 2024

Following the international break, Arsenal go a full month without a league win. Arteta comes under fire for his ultra-defensive approach after William Saliba’s red card against Bournemouth. His side essentially settle for a goalless draw.

A lifeless display at Newcastle stirs echoes of Arsenal’s more passive past. At the San Siro, possession feels sterile, sideways passing with little threat.

November 2024

Arsenal look much improved when Ødegaard returns against Chelsea, though a 1–1 draw leaves them nine points behind Liverpool.

A five-goal blitz at the London Stadium, followed by a strong showing in Portugal, marks the best week of the season. Edu departs as Sporting Director, reportedly taking on a bigger role overseeing clubs owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

December 2024

Arsenal close the gap on Liverpool, but only due to a postponed Merseyside Derby. Points are dropped against Fulham and Everton, despite the Toffees playing with ten men.

Lack of cutting edge becomes evident, making Gabriel Jesus’s return to form well-timed. The Brazilian bags five goals across two matches against Crystal Palace.

News breaks that Bukayo Saka requires surgery on a hamstring issue. The January window cannot come soon enough.

2025 awaits The Arsenal

January 2025

Further evidence that Arsenal’s attack lacks bite emerges in Cup ties against Newcastle and Manchester United, where multiple chances are wasted, Havertz the main culprit.

Jesus is ruled out for the season. Arteta admits the squad needs reinforcements. Links emerge with numerous forwards. A supposed rejected bid for Ollie Watkins divides opinion. Many fans view it as a transparent attempt to appear active without real intent, yet some are convinced the owners genuinely tried. Incredibly, the ploy works.

Elsewhere, Myles Lewis-Skelly sees red at Wolves in a controversial moment that reignites accusations of bias in officiating. Arsenal qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, finishing third in the new-format table.

February 2025

Arsenal hit Manchester City for five. Skelly celebrates his goal with Haaland’s meditation pose, referencing the striker’s earlier jibe to “be humble”, a message some Gooners clearly ignore.

However, the mood is quickly dampened as the club fail to back Arteta in the transfer market. Soon after, Martinelli is injured and Havertz is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Arteta tries to stay positive, speaking about “internal solutions.” One of those turns out to be Merino playing as a makeshift striker. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fail to score in three of the next four matches and fall 13 points behind Liverpool by early March.

The title race is essentially over before spring.

March 2025

Despite domestic struggles, Arsenal thrash PSV 7–1 in Europe. Skelly avoids a second yellow for a clear foul, no conspiracy theories this time.

He earns an international call-up and scores on debut at Wembley.

April 2025

It becomes clear that Arsenal’s season now hinges on Europe. While Arteta avoids saying it outright, his team selections speak volumes, Saka’s minutes are carefully managed to ensure availability for ties against Real Madrid and PSG.

Liverpool officially seal the title. Arsenal, meanwhile, are grateful that the chasing pack are not more consistent.

Rice’s two free kicks against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals produce one of the best European moments at the Emirates. His individual display at the Bernabéu is even better.

However, the semi-final against PSG is a letdown. Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal at the Emirates silences the crowd. PSG dominate the opening half-hour, and it feels like a relief Arsenal are still in the tie.

May 2025

Bournemouth beat Arsenal at the Emirates for the first time in their history, but most attention is on Europe.

At this level, small margins separate triumph and failure. While PSG scored early in London, Arsenal dominate the early stages in Paris but fail to convert. They eventually fall 3–1 on aggregate.

Arteta bizarrely insists Arsenal were the best team left in the tournament. He is visibly more frustrated after a spirited 2–2 draw at Anfield, suggesting the pressure is wearing him down.

He returns from a short break looking refreshed and oversees a strong win against Newcastle that all but confirms another second-place finish.

Your thoughts on our ‘not quite there yet’ season Gooners?

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…