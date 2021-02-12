A short analysis of the facts about Arteta’s Arsenal so far

A Short Analysis of Arteta’s Arsenal. by AI
Here is a list of facts about Arteta’s Arsenal:
-Arsenal started the season without a recognized attacking midfielder in the team.
-Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe at passing out under pressure.
-Aubameyang has only had 17 shots on target in 20 games.
-Arsenal concede at a rate of 1 goal a game, the second-best record in the Premier League.
-Arsenal have won possession 13 out of 23 games.
-Arsenal have created an xG score of 30 goals so far, which is 12th best in the league.
-Arsenal are 20th, dead last in the league for fouls per games but are 1st for red cards and 8th for yellows.
-7 out of their 10 losses have been by 1-goal margins.
-Arsenal have made only one error leading to a goal this season. In the past 6 seasons, they have made 50 errors combined.
-Only Manchester City has conceded less shots than Arsenal this season.
Arsenal’s problem is clear. They have one of the best defense in the league but also have an average attack. This is a complete flip from the situation under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery. And the individuals involved have not been that better in quality. As a unit, the defense is just really strong. Arteta must be praised for this.
However, ever since Smith-Rowe came into the side and Arteta moved to a back 4, Arsenal’s attack has rapidly improved. They are still not very much the best attack in the league but quite decent. Despite that, they have been very much hampered by a combination of poor discipline and poor officiating. Also, their best forward is having a poor season.
All in all, Arsenal are a possession-based side capable of playing on the counterattack. They have one of the best defense in the league, making few errors and committing few fouls, implying that they are very sound structurally. Despite that, their discipline has been poor in crucial moments and key refereeing decisions have gone against them, leading to more than a few marginal losses. Their forwards, especially the world-class one, are out of form and have struggled to turn possession into quality chances while also failing to efficiently convert those chances.
Verdict: Given that they have a young coach in his first full season and key forwards out of form, Arsenal are very likely to improve as a team. With the possession-based pattern, counterattacking foundation and high structural soundness, they have the raw potential of a very good team. Better discipline, improved forwards and more luck should see them strongly contend for European places next season.
In a medium-term future, with a young core of fantastic players like Leno, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, with a defensively sound coach still working on improving the attack, Arsenal should return to European elite status within the next three seasons.
Agboola Israel
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I just can’t believe Tolaji Bola and Joel Lopez are still not ready for EPL
Theres a huge jump from U21 to men.. in fact our track record is very impressive with Saka and ESR in the team and AMN/Willock good enough for PL teams.
Maitland-Niles and Soares are unfortunately not specialist LB like Tierney, Kolasinac, Bola and Lopez
A good defence is the foundation to build on…….the strikers need to be changed now they getting older…….just a few more young players of quality and Arsenal are back………..!
A welcome sensible and realistically optimistic article. Not written by yet another know nothing who foolishly blames Arteta too. Gladdens my heart to read the intellectually sound articles ALWAYS written by Al, so well done Al!
So good to read an article with REAL thought behind it!
It pleases me alot to read stuffs like this, knowing there are still fans who see what alot dont see.. nice Article Al
Arteta’s agents are out in their numbers. Anything to make the fellow look good. Imagine at our worst point in decades and people find ways to defend it.
Yes Arteta has improved the defense, but killed the attack in the process. Introducing the combo of ESR and Saka has made it look hot and cold, as well as moving Tierney to his proper LB position, but we are far from solving that problem.
One of the best additions the club could make is bringing in an experienced assistant who can challenge Arteta with some of his decisions and subs.
Returning to a dictator type structure won’t solve the clubs problems. It did not work with our best manager, Wenger, after Dein left, and it won’t work with Arteta. Too much power and control doesn’t allow him to focus on his job of coaching players.
Arsenal season is over and I have no appetite for watching Arsenal play under Arteta,had enough already.I will only watch Arsenal play under a top experienced manager who knows what he’s doing, Arteta is a joker. I have no time for a rookie coach.I can only expect from someone who has done it before and don’t mention the FA cup win which was fluke,we won’t win any cup this season neither will we qualify for europe.I am not deluded Arteta is not an intelligentvl coach neither do the results suggest so.
I like the part about especially the world class one, lol.
Nice article AI.