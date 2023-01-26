A small reminder that Arsenal are targeted by pundits and referees

Arsenal will never do right by anyone it seems!

Being an Arsenal fan we have to go through quite a lot of ups, downs, negatives and positives from all around the world.

But we have learnt the hard way at times that all we really need is our loyal Arsenal family because nobody else matters.

And so what is the point of this article you may ask well here I will explain!

So last night the Newcastle v Southampton Carabao Cup match was on in the background. (Although I’m an Arsenal fan I love my football so I don’t need an excuse to watch it especially if I cant watch my Arsenal boys when they don’t have a game. Just saying😜)

And so it was one small commentators comment that made me both chuckle (sarcastically) but also shake my head.

The incident that made me do this was when on the pitch Southampton’s Lyanco fouled Newcastle’s Guimaraes and in doing so received a yellow card by referee Stuart Atwell.

Yet that was not the end of it because after a little melee from both sets of players coming up against one another he was forced to book Saint Maximin after he ran into the melee and pushed Lyanco for flooring his teammate.

Now I have nothing against players doing that I think team spirit and togetherness is great and it gives fans belief when they see their team together caring for one another, but what did get me annoyed was the commentary.

One of the commentators, -and forgive me for not knowing his name, he was one I’ve not been used to hearing before, – said “Eddie Howe will not mind that, his teammates sticking up for each other, that’s how it should be.”

And yes at times that is how it should be, sometimes letting your temper get the better of you can help in games and sometimes it can affect games.

Now what really annoyed me was that if it was Arsenal players doing that, and one player in particular, I think it’s safe to say going off previous, Granit Xhaka would be a name that comes to mind, I am 99% sure the commentary would be very very different.

And we know for sure had it been an Arsenal player the card would have been red not yellow.

So really if we didn’t know it, it just goes to show how one sided some, not all, commentators are!

They always have been so we shouldn’t expect any different but it does make me chuckle just a little every-time I hear them say something positive about other clubs when I know they wouldn’t say the same had it been Arsenal.

Shenel…

