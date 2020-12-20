A sprinkling of shocking stats that reflect Arsenal’s impotence

Arsenal’s season has been so bad that most of their fans have given up any hope of finishing this campaign in the top six.

The Gunners have some of the best players in the Premier League on their books and that makes their current run of form even more baffling.

Their attack is being led by the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette, while their midfield has Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Magalhaes has been in fine form in their defence.

Yet they have lost seven of their last ten league games. Mail Sport revealed some of the stats behind their current terrible run of form and some of them are just shocking.

Despite their quality attackers, only Burley, Sheffield United and West Brom, who are all in the relegation zone, have scored fewer goals than the Gunners this season.

Arsenal has scored as many own goals (3) as they have scored for themselves in the last seven league games.

Arteta’s Arsenal has collected 14 points from 14 league matches this season, Unai Emery had 18 points from his opening 13 games when he was sacked by Arsenal.

Arsenal’s summer business has almost been a joke with Willian getting just one shot on target in 15 competitive games for the Gunners.