A sprinkling of support for Mesut Ozil after his online rant

Mesut Ozil has released a statement in response to Arsenal leaving him out of their 25-man list for the Premier League that leaves him without the opportunity of playing first-team football until at least January.

The German wrote about how sad he was to have been axed from the team in that manner, he has already been cut off from the Europa League team as well.

He slammed the club for a lack of loyalty after all he has done for the team and claimed that he will continue to fight for a chance to play for the team again because he loved the club.

The German is one of the highest-paid members of the Arsenal first team but he hasn’t been producing the goods on the field.

He has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta and some have slammed the way he has been treated.

Under his Tweet, some of the comments were:

“Political this. Deserves better, very talented.”

“The club have treated you disgracefully over the past couple years. No support for knife attack. No support for DFB racism. Distanced themselves from comments about a genocide in China. Leaked wage cut refusal. Now they have dropped you for no reason.”

“They’ve dropped him for a reason. It’s China, disgraceful from the club and Arteta”

“No matter what, thank you for all you have give Mesut.”

“Thank you Mesut. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you for your honesty and your resilience.”

There was a little more support for Ozil, nowhere near as much as he may have expected though and it is unclear if those supporting the fallen playmaker are actually Arsenal fans. The chances are that Arsenal is one of many teams they apparently support along with the likes of Real Madrid and Werder Bremen.