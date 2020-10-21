A sprinkling of support for Mesut Ozil after his online rant

Mesut Ozil has released a statement in response to Arsenal leaving him out of their 25-man list for the Premier League that leaves him without the opportunity of playing first-team football until at least January.
The German wrote about how sad he was to have been axed from the team in that manner, he has already been cut off from the Europa League team as well.
He slammed the club for a lack of loyalty after all he has done for the team and claimed that he will continue to fight for a chance to play for the team again because he loved the club.
The German is one of the highest-paid members of the Arsenal first team but he hasn’t been producing the goods on the field.
He has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta and some have slammed the way he has been treated.
Under his Tweet, some of the comments were:
“Political this. Deserves better, very talented.”
“The club have treated you disgracefully over the past couple years. No support for knife attack. No support for DFB racism. Distanced themselves from comments about a genocide in China. Leaked wage cut refusal. Now they have dropped you for no reason.”
“They’ve dropped him for a reason. It’s China, disgraceful from the club and Arteta”
“No matter what, thank you for all you have give Mesut.”
“Thank you Mesut. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you for your honesty and your resilience.”
There was a little more support for Ozil, nowhere near as much as he may have expected though and it is unclear if those supporting the fallen playmaker are actually Arsenal fans. The chances are that Arsenal is one of many teams they apparently support along with the likes of Real Madrid and Werder Bremen.
Ad MARTIN, you make a very shrewd point with your final paragraph especially. The mountain of support from those who profess to loveour club but then blame them for “poor put upon badly treated Ozil “give the clear lie to what and whom they support and also to thre club they do NOT actually support.
It is unthinkable for any TRUE fan of ANY club to put a player above the club.
That is all too revealing of the REAL truth about those fans who regularly do this. OZIL is unique among modern day fans in that a player who has behaved disgracefully and been idle and a coaster for a number of years and who was awarded, stupidly and harmfully that obscene contract-which was the fault of the club, I do admit, meaning Gazidis and AW – retains support over and above ,indeed instead of, the club these untruthful fans profess to love.
There are, in addition, some fans like Phil, Ken and Sue who definitely love the club heart and soul but who still love Ozil and think he should play. With those fans I just profoundly disagree but I know they ARE true fans.
But MOST who laud OZIL and blame the club for “his problems” (as they see it) are NOT true Gooners at all.
you know what you always think you are an intelligent honest individual but you are just blindly insisting on your opinion and condescending.. with your opinions you neither sound mature nor intelligent 😉
Well you clearly don’t even recognise an intelligent comment!
As you support Ozil ABOVE the club, I repeat YOU are not a true Gooner. Support OZIL by all means but NOT above the club. THAT reveals the truth about you and you are miffed because I and many others have the intelligence to know that fact.
You do not even know how revealing words are and you reveal so much of your true feelings in what you precisely writ.
There are many experts in this field, though I do not claim to be an expert but I have some knowledge. This is an art known to many bright folk in discerning the REAL truth from your (and anyones) actual written words. Many, esp young folk, reveal their inner thoughts as they write and do so constantly.
lol so if we support Özil it is unclear if we are actually arsenal fans? what a lousy senseless joke of an article 😂 you know what i prefer to be somebody who is independent.. one can like a full package but still criticise one or two things about it.. but keep blindly supporting the club in everything it does like a sheep without a personal opinion but remember that doesn’t make you a better or worse arsenal fan than me
They’re not Arsenal fans. Trust me, those of us who saw how terrible he had become on the pitch and his display of petulance and his recalcitrant behaviour don’t support him.
No true Arsenal fan will support him because we’ve seen his performance poverty in recent time.
Arteta should let him train with reserves now.
So he makes a political statement about China without consulting the club who rightly said that the club does not enter in politics whether they agree or not but did not criticise ozil personally.
Then during unprecented times he along with obviously sokratis decided that he would not take a pay cut even though he was the highest earner giving some excuse that it was all too quickly.
He then the final straw makes a statement about paying for gunnersaurus wages as a publicity stunt.
He has made it very clear that he wont leave and play anywhere else clearly because the money is more important rather than playing football
Add that to the fact that his form has nosedived it makes it very easy to drop him.
I realise that the club agreed the new contract and therefore he has a right to stay but I am sure if Barcelona offered to sign him he would make waves to get that move done.
He only plays the loyalty card as the only club willing to sign him is a Qatar side.
Lets hope he moves in January.
So someone who supports a player of the team they supposedly support is not a fan because they support that player .
Makes sense now
You left out, deliberately too, “supports the player ABOVE the club”. A key difference and deliberate attempts to distort posts which you don’t like are a cheap and tawdry trick doomed to fail!
Absolutely no idea what you just wrote ,you lost me at “you left “
Good attempt though ,but must try harder
-E for you
How can one man, only one man be the one man always aggrieved by everybody? Its always the other person but him. From real Madrid, to Arsenal to the German team, he always seems to have issues with those in charge. If a man marries a wife and divorces her, its difficult to know the one responsible for the divorce. but if the same man divorces his second wife and third wife and fourth wife, then surely its easier to know where the problem is. Mesut should reloot at himself and save us all this drama.
Very good point Vims. Some however will always be blinded by their love for ozil and his PR team. Arsenal before Ozil, always and forever COYG!
Relook
And still this drags on 😴
At least 22 players have been left out of their clubs premier League squads, some with more years service than ozil and some also left out of their clubs champions League squads, not just the 2nd rate European competition.
Why does it all have to be about ozil? He is not even the only player in this position at Arsenal.
Instead of criticizing the club, he should take a long hard look at himself, he knows why he is in the position, he knew the writing was on the wall, but instead again chose money over what was the right thing to do.
So now instead of moaning, suck it up, enjoy receiving £350k a week, for football training, while many of us are scrambling around hoping to receive 67% of the minimum wage.
He was valued according to the assists he was creating but he no longer do that. This is why Arsenal wanted to sell him but he refused so Arsenal are ready to pay him without playing since this is what rather want so let him keep quirt if legends have accepted to go who is he.
He still created the most chances last season despite missing so many games.his omission has got nothing to do with his ability.