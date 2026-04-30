“A stain” Carragher does not believe Atletico penalty should have been given

Jamie Carragher has expressed his disappointment at the decision to penalise Ben White for handball, a call that led to Atletico Madrid’s equalising penalty in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Arsenal had appeared to be in control of the match after Viktor Gyokeres converted from the penalty spot late in the first half, giving the Gunners a deserved lead. At that stage, it seemed they were on course to secure an important away victory in Spain.

Controversial penalty decision

However, the momentum shifted shortly after the restart when Atletico Madrid were awarded a penalty of their own. The decision came after the ball struck White, with the referee ruling it as handball inside the area.

Julian Alvarez converted the spot kick to bring the hosts level, ensuring the match finished all square. The decision has since generated considerable debate, with many questioning whether it should have been awarded.

The incident appeared contentious, particularly as the ball seemed to make contact with the defender’s body before hitting his hand. Such situations often divide opinion, and this one has proven no different among analysts and supporters.

Carragher voices frustration

As reported by Sky Sports, Carragher was critical of the decision and its broader implications for the game. He said: “The Champions League is the best football by a mile, but these penalty decisions for handball really are a stain on the competition. Last nights was worse but that should not be a penalty against White.”

While the debate surrounding the incident is likely to continue, Arsenal must now shift its focus to the second leg. The Gunners will need to produce a strong performance at the Emirates Stadium if they are to secure progression to the final.

Ultimately, decisions of this nature are often beyond a team’s control, reinforcing the importance of creating enough chances to minimise the influence of contentious moments.