A striking solution for Arsenal Women in Gunners hunt for silverware..

During the winter transfer window, Arsenal women needed to strengthen their attack. Without Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal’s efficiency in front of goal had dropped; yes, chances were being created, but they just needed that last piece of the equation that would put the ball at the back of the net.

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo was identified as the player to join and change Arsenal’s fortunes in front of goal but even after a record-breaking bid for her services, six months before she was to become a free agent, a deal for Russo failed to materialise, with United saying Russo “is not for sale at any price”.

Thereafter, Arsenal tried to sign Lyon’s Signe Bruun, but that also failed to materialise. Arsenal were also reported to be interested in signing Benfica’s Canadian international Cloe Lacasse, without success. Not signing a striker in the winter transfer window was disappointing, but when the transfer window can’t help you, you consider what you have. Eidevall has managed to work with what he has, and fortunately, Stina Blacksteinus is now back scoring as well other players coming to the fore on the scoring front.

Arsenal gave us some good news about their attack last week. Finally, Jonas Eidevall has another reliable striking option with Jodie Taylor joining his squad. In his first reaction to Taylor’s arrival, the Arsenal boss couldn’t hide the fact that in her he sees a bag full of goals and an opportunity for him and his team to fight for their ambitions this season. On Taylor’s re-signing, Eidevall said via Arsenal.com: “We’re really pleased to have brought in Jodie to help us from now until the end of the season. She has a proven track record for scoring goals, and we know her experience will be a great asset to the whole dressing room. We have so much to fight for this season, and Jodie will help us on that journey.”

The 35-year-old brings so much more than her services on the pitch; she also brings her rich experience to help Arsenal at their trickiest time of the season, when they are eager to have a chance of adding another piece of silverware to their Conti Cup glory.

