A stunning stat reveals how good Arsenal’s defence has been

Arsenal has had to put in one defensive masterclass after another to keep their top-four hopes alive.

In the seasons before now, the Gunners earned an unwanted reputation for being a club that is generous at the back.

That problem needed to be fixed by Mikel Arteta when he became the club’s manager, and the Spaniard has probably done that.

Arsenal kept yet another clean sheet in their 1-0 win against Aston Villa this afternoon and a lot of credit has to go to their defensive resilience.

The win came only because the Gunners put their bodies on the line to ensure they survive Villa’s onslaught.

Arsenal journalist, Connor Humm, has now revealed a stunning stat that even the most passionate Arsenal fan may not have known.

He tweeted: “Arsenal have now faced 133 corners without conceding a goal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A team’s form is usually closely tied to how good they defend.

When we had a terrible set of defenders and conceded goals happily, we massively underachieved.

Our improved form in recent months has been partly down to Arteta fixing our defensive issues.

Hopefully, the club will strengthen that department even further by the end of this season.